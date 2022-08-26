LSU Baseball: Jacob Berry Smashes First Minor League Home Run

Jacob Berry entered the 2022 MLB Draft as the No. 1 college prospect. Ultimately coming off the board seventh overall to the Miami Marlins, Berry is already beginning to get in a groove with their Single-A affiliate the Jupiter Hammerheads.

In 18 games with the Hammerheads, Berry has hit .235 with two homers and 11 RBI. Despite starting off slow, the former LSU slugger is showing flashes of what he did in the college game.

With many knocking Berry’s fielding skills, he’s really looking the part so far, staying consistent on balls hit his way and limiting his errors.

During his time in Baton Rouge, Berry was a monster at the plate, which had people thinking he could play the role of a DH during his professional career. As he continues showing flashes of what he’s capable in the field, that narrative could slowly go away.

Berry hit .370 with nine doubles, 15 homers and 48 RBI for the Tigers in 2022 on his way to becoming a Top-10 draft pick. Following head coach Jay Johnson from Arizona to LSU, the gifted hitter boosted his draft stock significantly in his time with the Tigers.

He’ll continue going through the minor league system, but as it stands right now, Berry is making quite the first impression with the Marlins Single-A affiliate.