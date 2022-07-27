LSU Baseball: Pair of Tigers Find Transfer Destination

The LSU baseball program has added a number of players this offseason, but also lost a few to the transfer portal as well. Two of the guys to enter the portal, Will Safford and Collier Cranford, have finally found their transfer destinations to close out their collegiate careers.

Safford, who started the season opener against Maine, will be continuing his career with Louisiana Tech. The second baseman for head coach Jay Johnson's squad appeared in just six games in 2022.

Safford saw playing time as a freshman in 2021, but his 2022 season was the polar opposite. Going 0-for-5 from the plate this year, he saw limited time as the year went on.

A Baton Rouge product, Safford attended University High before earning the opportunity to play for the Tigers.

Related: LSU Baseball 2022 Transfer Portal Class

For Cranford, the infielder will be following former LSU recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald to Kansas. Fitzgerald accepted a head coaching gig with the Jayhawks this offseason, getting a familiar face in Cranford to join him with the program.

Cranford appeared in a number of games this season, but the Tigers defense became hit or miss, with Johnson trying a myriad of options in the field.

Related: LSU Baseball Offseason Summary

The former Tiger now has the chance to close out his collegiate career with Fitzgerald as he looks to revamp the program.

It’s been an eventful offseason for LSU. Adding an incredible number of 2022 signees to the roster paired with their elite transfer portal class, Coach Johnson proved once again why he is one of the best recruiters in the country.