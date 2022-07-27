Skip to main content

LSU Baseball: Pair of Tigers Find Transfer Destination

Former LSU infielders Will Safford and Collier Cranford announce new homes, familiar spots
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The LSU baseball program has added a number of players this offseason, but also lost a few to the transfer portal as well. Two of the guys to enter the portal, Will Safford and Collier Cranford, have finally found their transfer destinations to close out their collegiate careers.

Safford, who started the season opener against Maine, will be continuing his career with Louisiana Tech. The second baseman for head coach Jay Johnson's squad appeared in just six games in 2022.

Safford saw playing time as a freshman in 2021, but his 2022 season was the polar opposite. Going 0-for-5 from the plate this year, he saw limited time as the year went on.

A Baton Rouge product, Safford attended University High before earning the opportunity to play for the Tigers.

Related: LSU Baseball 2022 Transfer Portal Class

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For Cranford, the infielder will be following former LSU recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald to Kansas. Fitzgerald accepted a head coaching gig with the Jayhawks this offseason, getting a familiar face in Cranford to join him with the program.

Cranford appeared in a number of games this season, but the Tigers defense became hit or miss, with Johnson trying a myriad of options in the field.

Related: LSU Baseball Offseason Summary

The former Tiger now has the chance to close out his collegiate career with Fitzgerald as he looks to revamp the program.

It’s been an eventful offseason for LSU. Adding an incredible number of 2022 signees to the roster paired with their elite transfer portal class, Coach Johnson proved once again why he is one of the best recruiters in the country. 

LSU Tigers

USATSI_17011029
Football

Impact Of Social Media On The Recruiting Trail, LSU Using To Advantage

By Zack Nagy4 hours ago
IMG_0349
Basketball

Pete Maravich Statue Officially Unveiled

By Zack Nagy20 hours ago
USATSI_18536275
Football

Joe Burrow Undergoing Surgery, Contract Extension in Works

By Zack Nagy23 hours ago
USATSI_17267656
Football

LSU Hosting a Number of Prospects This Week, Dead Period Ends

By Zack NagyJul 26, 2022 9:14 AM EDT
USATSI_17570278
Basketball

Shareef O'Neal Inks Contract With G-League Ignite

By Zack NagyJul 25, 2022 5:23 PM EDT
USATSI_13392307
Football

Micah Baskerville Named to Butkus Award Watch List

By Zack NagyJul 25, 2022 2:36 PM EDT
USATSI_12983062
Tiger Chat

Watch: Former LSU Star Mondo Duplantis Breaks World Record, Wins Gold

By Zack NagyJul 25, 2022 10:03 AM EDT
USATSI_18294129
Baseball

LSU Baseball Earns Commitment from Prized 2023 Prospect

By Zack NagyJul 24, 2022 6:33 PM EDT