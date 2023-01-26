LSU Baseball Ranks No. 1 In Another Preseason Poll

LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 Baseball America preseason poll released earlier this week, representing the Tigers’ fourth top ranking within the last month.

The Tigers have already been ranked No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game and D1 Baseball preseason polls.

According to Baseball America, “The Tigers sport the most talented roster in the country, featuring 2022 All-Americans Dylan Crews, Paul Skenes and Tommy White. LSU last year went 40-22 and added both the No. 1 recruiting class and the No. 1 transfer class during the offseason.”

The Tigers will begin full-squad preseason practice begins on Friday, and the 2023 season starts on February 17, when LSU plays host to Western Michigan in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU is one of eight Southeastern Conference teams appearing in the Baseball America 2023 preseason Top 25, along with No. 2 Tennessee, No. 3 Florida, No. 6 Vanderbilt, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 11 Arkansas and No. 22 Auburn.

2023 Baseball America Preseason Poll

Rank Team (2022 Record)

1. LSU (40-22)

2. Tennessee (57-9)

3. Florida (42-24)

4. Stanford (47-18)

5. Louisville (42-21-1)

6. Vanderbilt (39-23)

7. Texas A&M (44-20)

8. Miami, Fla. (40-20)

9. Wake Forest (41-19-1)

10. Ole Miss (42-23)

11. Arkansas (46-21)

12. UCLA (40-24)

13. Virginia Tech (45-14)

14. TCU (38-22)

15. Oklahoma State (42-22)

16. Maryland (48-14)

17. North Carolina (42-22)

18. Oregon State (48-18)

19. Virginia (39-19)

20. Oregon (36-25)

21. Southern Miss (47-19)

22. Auburn (43-22)

23. Texas Tech (39-22)

24. East Carolina (46-21)

25. North Carolina State (36-21)