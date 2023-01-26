Skip to main content

LSU Baseball Ranks No. 1 In Another Preseason Poll

Tigers sit atop all of college baseball heading into the 2023 season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 Baseball America preseason poll released earlier this week, representing the Tigers’ fourth top ranking within the last month.

The Tigers have already been ranked No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game and D1 Baseball preseason polls.

According to Baseball America, “The Tigers sport the most talented roster in the country, featuring 2022 All-Americans Dylan Crews, Paul Skenes and Tommy White. LSU last year went 40-22 and added both the No. 1 recruiting class and the No. 1 transfer class during the offseason.”

The Tigers will begin full-squad preseason practice begins on Friday, and the 2023 season starts on February 17, when LSU plays host to Western Michigan in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU is one of eight Southeastern Conference teams appearing in the Baseball America 2023 preseason Top 25, along with No. 2 Tennessee, No. 3 Florida, No. 6 Vanderbilt, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 11 Arkansas and No. 22 Auburn.

2023 Baseball America Preseason Poll

Rank Team (2022 Record)

1. LSU (40-22)

2. Tennessee (57-9)

3. Florida (42-24)

4. Stanford (47-18)

5. Louisville (42-21-1)

6. Vanderbilt (39-23)

7. Texas A&M (44-20)

8. Miami, Fla. (40-20)

9. Wake Forest (41-19-1)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

10. Ole Miss (42-23)

11. Arkansas (46-21)

12. UCLA (40-24)

13. Virginia Tech (45-14)

14. TCU (38-22)

15. Oklahoma State (42-22)

16. Maryland (48-14)

17. North Carolina (42-22)

18. Oregon State (48-18)

19. Virginia (39-19)

20. Oregon (36-25)

21. Southern Miss (47-19)

22. Auburn (43-22)

23. Texas Tech (39-22)

24. East Carolina (46-21)

25. North Carolina State (36-21)

LSU Tigers

USATSI_19067323
Football

Three Game-Changing Transfers For LSU

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19712832
Football

Tale of the Tape: LSU QB Jayden Daniels' Growth in 2022

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_17829026
Basketball

Pair of LSU Basketball Signees Named McDonald's All-Americans

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19850609
Basketball

LSU Collapses in Fayetteville, Fall 60-40 To Arkansas

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19547683
Basketball

LSU at Arkansas: Preview, Info, Odds, How to Watch and More

By Zack Nagy
Womens Hoops
Basketball

Angel Reese Earns Fifth SEC Player of the Week Honor, Breaks Another Record

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_16619312
Football

Final Look: Every Move LSU Made in the Transfer Portal

By Zack Nagy
JJ Harrell
Football

Recruits React: Prospects Raving About LSU Following Successful Visits

By Zack Nagy