LSU Baseball Not Holding Anything Back in Oregon Regional

Paul Mainieri wouldn't allow himself to have too many negative emotions this week, but when he walked off the Alex Box field Tuesday, he had a thought. Would this be the last time he walks off the field in an official capacity?

Those who follow Louisiana sports closely remember the feeling just a few months ago when Drew Brees walked off the Superdome turf one last time, turned around and gazed the field one last time. It was a very similar moment for Mainieri as he took one last glance at Alex Box before going into the dugout after practice.

But that was the extent of those emotions as he knows better than anyone that three wins this weekend in Eugene, Oregon will extend that feeling for at least another week.

"I just kind of looked back at the field and it kind of overwhelmed me a little bit," Mainieri said. "I didn't want to think negative because I do feel like we'll be on the field next week practicing and getting ready so that's the attitude I want to have."

The Tigers arrived in Oregon on Wednesday afternoon and for Mainieri and these players, there's a certain rejuvenation knowing that the slate is wiped clean and they're in the postseason. Mainieri has talked plenty about how he wants this to be a great experience for the players and not about him in any way.

But with this being his last postseason as a coach, he's going to cherish and appreciate it all the more but also not hold anything back.

"Remember in The Waterboy when Dan Fouts says 'There's no reason to hold anything back.' I kind of feel that way about myself," Mainieri said. "This is it. If I can't be enthused and excited now, what am I holding back for. I feel like I have big load off of my own mind now and I don't have to hold it in anymore. I know this is for me and I'm excited about this weekend, I think we can win this thing."

Part of that excitement comes from the extra rest many of his players received after the early exit from Hoover a week ago. Landon Marceaux will get the start on the mound Friday evening against Gonzaga but the injuries to outfielders Giovanni DiGiacomo and Gavin Dugas have also improved dramatically.

Mainieri believes that the two are close to 100% and will be ready to go this weekend. In addition, pitcher Devin Fontenot was dealing with a neck injury and freshman Garrett Edwards had a forearm issue that needed rest. With both guys being given over two weeks rest, the belief is they're ready to fill critical roles for the team this weekend as well.

"The fact that we didn't play at all over the rest of the week allowed them to heal. I think we're 100% now and ready to go," Mainieri said.

That rejuvenated feeling is something he's seen from the players since learning of their bid in the tournament and also led to more focused practices. The team will drive 45 minutes to a practice field to get a practice in before practicing at Oregon on Thursday for Friday's game.

Mainieri has every belief the Tigers will approach this weekend with a winning mentality, because of the reaction he saw Monday when the Tigers were officially given a bid.

"It was honestly heartwarming to see the kids react that way," Mainieri said. "When you're at LSU and used to success, sometimes you get numb to it and sometimes it doesn't trigger those emotions. When I saw our team react the other day that way, I had a tear in my eye. It showed how much they care and how passionate they are and that passion, it rejuvenates you.

"When you appreciate stuff more you give more of an effort and that's what I'm counting on this weekend."