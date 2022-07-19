LSU Baseball Sees Six Signees Bypass MLB Draft, More to Come

The LSU baseball program continues to hear good news from their recruiting class after six 2022 signees have now announced their decision to bypass the MLB Draft and join the Tigers in Baton Rouge. The first domino to fall was Paxton Kling, who announced earlier this month he’d be pulling his name out of the draft, and we are now seeing more decide to join him.

Yesterday afternoon, 6-foot-8, 240-pound right-handed pitcher Chase Shores decided to take his talent to Baton Rouge with four more signees announcing today that they will do the same.

The Tigers who have decided to enroll at LSU are:

Paxton Kling - Outfield/Shortstop

Chase Shores - Right-Handed Pitcher

Gavin Guidry - Shortstop/Right-Handed-Pitcher

Griffin Herring - Left-Handed Pitcher/Outfield

Aiden Moffit - Right-Handed Pitcher

Kaleb Applebey - Right-Handed Pitcher

It’s safe to say though this LSU program has lost out on three pieces of their bullpen in Eric Reyzelman, Paul Gervase and transfer Dylan Tebrake, they will be filling those voids rather quickly with Herring, Shores, Applebey and Moffit.

A key piece Tuesday was the announcement of Gavin Guidry deciding he will stay home to play for the Tigers. The No. 1 player in Louisiana provides this team with stellar defense and a consistent hitter at the plate.

Guidry and Kling will make for a dynamic duo down the line. Kling is ranked Pennsylvania’s top player by Perfect Game and is the nation’s No. 7 prospect in the 2022 class according to Prep Baseball Report. He was named the 2022 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year after dominating his senior year.

On the mound, it’ll be intriguing to watch the development of Shores. The monster right-handed pitcher has a range of pitches to choose from and has the chance to grow significantly with pitching coach Wes Johnson leading the bullpen.

All in all, to have Kling, Shores, Guidry, Herring, Applebey and Moffit announcing they will be enrolling at LSU and head to Baton Rouge is a huge win for this program. Pairing their 2022 signees with the transfer portal class Johnson has assembled puts this squad in position to compete at the highest level in 2023.

Note: There are still a number of signees whose decisions remain up in the air. Will update as announcements are made.