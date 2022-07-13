Skip to main content

LSU Baseball Signee Paxton Kling Pulls Name Out of 2022 MLB Draft

The top ranked player in Pennsylvania will honor LSU commitment, head to Baton Rouge

The LSU baseball program picked up a huge recruiting win Wednesday afternoon after 2022 signee Paxton Kling announced he will honor his LSU commitment and head to Baton Rouge this fall. Kling, a Top 100 prospect in this year’s MLB Draft, gives Jay Johnson a massive weapon for the 2023 season.

He is ranked Pennsylvania’s top player by Perfect Game and is the nation’s No. 7 prospect in the 2022 class according to Prep Baseball Report. Kling was named the 2022 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year after dominating his senior year.

Per MaxPreps, Kling hit .566 in his final season for Central High School, tallying 43 hits and 33 RBI. His consistency at the plate is a piece of his game the Tigers will surely rely on in the foreseeable future.

“I have decided to take my name out of the 2022 MLB Draft and further my career at Louisiana State University,” Kling said in his announcement via Twitter. “I want to play for the great program that LSU has built over many years, which also has the best fans in the country.”

The gifted outfielder now has the opportunity to learn from newly named LSU assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Josh Jordan. Jordan is known for his ability to develop outfielders and catchers, which will surely benefit Kling in the long haul.

The Tigers will continue their efforts in swaying their MLB Draft eligible 2022 signees to Baton Rouge as they continue assembling their roster for the 2023 season. Another draft eligible player LSU will be pushing to come to campus will be Creighton transfer Dylan Tebrake, who many believe could be selected in the early rounds of this year’s draft. 

