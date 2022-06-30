LSU Baseball Utility Player Drew Bianco Enters Transfer Portal

Bianco is the 10th Tiger to enter the portal, has one year of eligibility remaining

Redshirt junior Drew Bianco has entered the NCAA transfer portal, becoming the 10th Tiger to enter the portal this offseason. Used mainly as a utility piece through much of his LSU career, Bianco appeared in 34 games this season for the Tigers.

The son of Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco will have one year of eligibility remaining due to COVID-19 rules in 2020.

This is Bianco’s second stint in the transfer portal. After Paul Mainieri departed LSU after the 2020 season, he entered his name in the portal, but quickly returned to Baton Rouge.

Despite the Tigers seeing 10 players enter the portal, head coach Jay Johnson has been making up for it significantly while doing work of his own on the recruiting trail. LSU has brought in a number of experienced guys to replace those who are taking their talent elsewhere.

With Bianco mainly playing in the infield, these acquisitions Johnson has made would clearly put a hit in his playing time. The Tigers have signed three infielders: Vanderbilt shortstop Carter Young, Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda and N.C. State infielder Tommy White.

Bianco, a do-it-all player, is sure to find a home soon via the transfer portal to cap off his collegiate career.