LSU Baseball Finding Most Well Rounded Lineup With SEC Play Starting

Recent move of DiGiacomo in right, Berry at third paying dividends on the field, at the plate

Jay Johnson has found something that should stick in the immediate future. The Tigers have subbed position players in and out during the non-conference portion of the schedule like clock work.

Matchups, pitchers and situations have all contributed to 16 players appearing in at least nine of the 17 games this season. But over the last week Johnson has done some maneuvering in the starting lineup that looks to be the best version of this team moving forward.

The last three games, Johnson has stuck veteran outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo to right field and moved Jacob Berry to third base. In those three games, DiGiacomo's season has really taken off, going 5-for-9 with three RBI, one home run and two walks. His on base percentage is through the roof and with his electric speed around the bags, DiGiacomo's value to this lineup couldn't be higher.

"I've gotten really comfortable (at the plate), just taking it pitch by pitch and not making any game too big, just slowing it down to he best of my ability," DiGiacomo said.

"He's worked hard, been one of those guys we had early buy in during the development phase," Johnson said. "He hasn't been in the lineup everyday, he's played a lot and there's been no flinch, no selfish thought. What happens is when guys take the mature approach like that they're always prepared when their opportunities come."

It's just not the offense that's coming around for DiGiacomo but the elite level defense has always been there for him. Defense is what he cut his teeth with the first few years with the Tigers but some of the plays he can make in the outfield because of his athleticism makes him a necessary addition.

On Tuesday against Tulane, his double play in the eighth inning to keep the game tying run from coming home and ultimately put the Tigers in a position to close out the win.

"He was coming in for it but you could kind of see him gather himself and get in position to throw before he caught it," Johnson said. "That was a veteran play and he threw an absolute strike."

The other aspect of this that needs to be noted is Berry's move to third base. One of the most talented hitters in the country, it's taken a bit of time for Berry to really find a comfort zone out in the field, having spent time at third and in right field this season.

Since sliding back to third, Berry has made the routine plays hit his way and if he can continue to show that consistency, it will give Johnson the confidence to continue to keep this balanced lineup the way it is. Now Johnson hasn't committed to any one lineup, in fact by the end of the game he was making substitutions for certain situations, including pinch hitting Josh Pearson and pinch running Drew Bianco, who both contributed to an insurance run late against Tulane.

That kind of strategy has worked for LSU this season and DiGiacomo says the key to preparing is to stay ready, something he's successfully done and is taking advantage of the opportunity.

"Trusting coach and his decisions and everything he has planned," DiGiacomo said. "He's got a great track record and now he has all these guys behind him. He's been utilizing us awesomely and it's kind of cool to see all of the guys get put in and out and we have success regardless. If I have that opportunity to help our team I'm so very grateful for it."

(Photo courtesy of LSUsports)