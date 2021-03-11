Will Hellmers, Top Of Lineup Guide LSU Baseball to 5-0 Road Win Over UNO

An offensive onslaught from the top of the LSU order and a stellar start from Will Hellmers were the driving forces behind a 5-0 win for the purple and gold on the road.

Starter Will Hellmers was the story in his second start of the season on the mound. After facing some adversity with a disappointing eighth inning against Oral Roberts on Sunday, the freshman bounced back in a major way.

Hellmers was able to go five innings of scoreless baseball that also included seven strikeouts for the game. In his two starts this season, Hellmers has thrown 10 scoreless innings to go along with 13 strikeouts and one walk.

What was working so well for the freshman against the Privateers was the command and spin rate he was creating with his curveball. On multiple occasions, Hellmers simply froze UNO batters with his offspeed pitch.

LSU was really able to jump on the Privateers in the third inning, scoring two runs, headlined by back-to-back hits from true freshmen Dylan Crews and Tre' Morgan. The Tigers’ dynamic duo at the top of the lineup continue to prove they're among the best hitters in the conference after going a combined 5-for-9 on Wednesday.

Morgan and designated hitter Cade Beloso both picked up RBI in the third as the top half of the LSU lineup continues to be a strength for this program. The true freshman Morgan went 3-for-4 on the day and would also go on to record an RBI triple in the fourth, the third straight game he's successfully converted a triple. Beloso also recorded multiple hits on the evening.

The rest of the offense struggled to get on base as there were a total of 14 strikeouts from LSU batters, 11 of which came from the bottom half of the order.

As the offense built out its 5-0 lead, relief pitchers Devin Fontenot, Jacob Hasty, Ty Floyd and Garrett Edwards all did their jobs keeping the Privateers’ hitters out of their rhythm.

LSU will now prepare for a three game series with UTSA, the final non-conference series of the 2021 season before SEC play opens up next weekend.

Photo courtesy of LSUsports.