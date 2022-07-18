Skip to main content

LSU Bullpen Adds Paul Gervase Back, Sees Two Other Tigers Selected in MLB Draft

LSU right-handed pitcher Eric Reyzelman gets selected by the Yankees while Paul Gervase returns to Baton Rouge

LSU redshirt sophomore pitcher Eric Reyzelman was selected Monday in the fifth round of the MLB Draft by the New York Yankees. Reyzelman, a right-hander from San Ramon, Calif., was the No. 160 overall pick in the MLB Draft.

Reyzelman, who transferred to LSU prior to the 2022 season from the University of San Francisco, was second on the Tigers’ pitching staff in appearances with 29, and he posted a 1-3 record and a 4.04 ERA in 42.1 innings with 18 walks, 66 strikeouts, three saves and a .200 opponent batting average.

Along with Reyzelman, Dylan Tebrake, who transferred to LSU this offseason, has also been selected in the 2022 MLB Draft, hearing his name called by the New York Mets in the eighth round.

It will be interesting to see if the Mets have the funds to secure Tebrake to their organization and forgo his opportunity in Baton Rouge or if Jay Johnson and the Tigers can reel the Creighton transfer to LSU. 

At Creighton, the two-time Big East Pitcher of the Year put together a strong 2022 season, finishing with an 8-2 record while adding 115 strikeouts, 73 hits, 33 walks and a 2.81 ERA in 93 innings pitched in 17 appearances this season.

A major domino to fall the Tigers way Monday afternoon was right-handed pitcher Paul Gervase announcing he will return to LSU this season. Gervase, a 6-foot-9 monster on the mound, provides the Tigers bullpen with a much needed body.

Gervase has steadily improved his game over the last few years. Going from 85mph to 92mph in one summer, he’s a high upside player for the Tigers and brings back a familiar face to the LSU program.

The Tigers will now have two monstrous pitchers after LSU received the news that 2022 signee Chase Shores will be honoring his LSU commitment and heading to Baton Rouge.

Shores is a 6-foot-8, 240-pound right-handed pitcher who will add to an LSU pitching unit that is slowly coming together.

For the Tigers, they will now look to sway Tebrake to Baton Rouge after adding Gervase back into the rotation as well. As for Reyzelman, the former LSU Tiger now has the chance to ink a contract at the professional ranks with the New York Yankees to prepare for the next chapter of his baseball journey. 

