LSU Baseball Can't Overcome Monster Inning in 6-5 Loss to Auburn

Purple and gold allow six in the fifth inning and can't complete comeback to open series

LSU learned a crash course on how two swings can change the trajectory of a game. Clinging to an early lead, Auburn jumped on LSU mistakes in the fifth to completely grab momentum and take the 6-5 win.

It wasn't perfect for Blake Money through four innings but the purple and gold starter was doing enough to navigate LSU (18-8, 3-4) through a scoreless Auburn start, coming up with clutch pitches when he needed. His pitch count ran high throughout the contest and it finally caught up with the sophomore in the fifth.

Auburn would score six runs on five hits in a monster inning that likely should've ended before runs came across. A ground ball uncharacteristically made its way through the glove of sure handed first baseman Tre Morgan to score two runs to tie the game.

On the very next pitch, Money left a fastball in the wrong place and Auburn shortstop Brody Moore took advantage, knocking a three run, no doubt home run to help the visiting Tigers seize control of the contest with a 5-2 advantage. The air was completely sucked out of Alex Box in a very short amount of time and an error that scored a sixth run in the nightmare inning for LSU certainly didn't ease any comfort for the home team.

For the last few games, it was the LSU offense that had become used to hanging up six and seven spots on opposing pitching staffs and suddenly found itself in a position of catch up after the dominant inning out of Auburn. But to that point the purple and gold had seen very little success against lefty pitchers Hayden Mullins and Carson Skipper.

LSU's offense has struggled against left handed pitchers plenty this season and through six innings, had just a pair of solo home runs from Cade Doughty and Hayden Travinski to show for it. LSU strung together nine hits on the evening, leaving nine on base in their limited opportunities for offense and 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

The hitters didn't do themselves many favors, striking out 11 times, making the seventh time in the last 11 games the purple and gold have struck out at least eight times.

Sophomore Bryce Collins did his best to slow down the Auburn offense with four straight scoreless inning to close the game out. LSU would put a good scare in Auburn with a two run homer by Brayden Jobert in the eighth that made it a 6-4 game and got the tying run in scoring position but couldn't punch it home.

LSU will look to even the series Friday evening with senior Ma'Khail Hilliard on the mound.

