LSU Baseball 2020 Recruiting Class Ranked No. 2 by Baseball America

Throughout its history, LSU baseball is known for bringing in elite recruiting classes. It’s one of the reasons the Tigers have stayed among college baseball’s elite programs.

The 2020 class is no different as LSU was ranked No. 2 by Baseball America on Wednesday. Over the last decade, LSU recruiting classes have finished in the top-five on five separate occasions, including No. 1 in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

“We're trying to develop a championship ball club, and I think we have the makings of a really great team,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “We've added to an already elite pitching staff with some really electric arms in this recruiting class. I just think our pitching staff has the chance to be one of the best pitching staffs we've ever had.”





Right hander Ty Floyd leads the pack of a stacked pitching staff that will be arriving to Baton Rouge. Brody Drost could also make an early impact as either an outfielder or on the mound as another highly valued high school product who could’ve been selected in the 2020 MLB Draft.





On the field, outfielder Dylan Crews was the prized possession of the class. At one point thought to be a high first-round pick, Crews struggled a little bit in his senior year and ultimately decided to go to school.





“We are very fortunate to have Dylan enter our program. He is an intelligent student and has an extreme hunger to succeed with an intense work ethic for the game,” Mainieri said of Crews. “You don’t get much more decorated players out of high school to attend college than Dylan.”

An exciting class as a whole, there’s plenty of kinks that will need to be worked out, most importantly how to divvy up the rotation and batting order. With 40 players on the roster, Mainieri is faced with a challenge like never before and it will be important that he starts to get his ducks in a row this fall.

“The incoming class also features some tremendously talented position players with exceptional abilities that can make an immediate impact upon our program,” Mainieri said. “The new players combined with our returning veterans give us the chance to have a very potent offensive lineup.”