SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

LSU Baseball 2020 Recruiting Class Ranked No. 2 by Baseball America

Glen West

Throughout its history, LSU baseball is known for bringing in elite recruiting classes. It’s one of the reasons the Tigers have stayed among college baseball’s elite programs.

The 2020 class is no different as LSU was ranked No. 2 by Baseball America on Wednesday. Over the last decade, LSU recruiting classes have finished in the top-five on five separate occasions, including No. 1 in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

“We're trying to develop a championship ball club, and I think we have the makings of a really great team,” coach Paul Mainieri said.  “We've added to an already elite pitching staff with some really electric arms in this recruiting class. I just think our pitching staff has the chance to be one of the best pitching staffs we've ever had.”


Right hander Ty Floyd leads the pack of a stacked pitching staff that will be arriving to Baton Rouge. Brody Drost could also make an early impact as either an outfielder or on the mound as another highly valued high school product who could’ve been selected in the 2020 MLB Draft.


On the field, outfielder Dylan Crews was the prized possession of the class. At one point thought to be a high first-round pick, Crews  struggled a little bit in his senior year and ultimately decided to go to school. 


We are very fortunate to have Dylan enter our program. He is an intelligent student and has an extreme hunger to succeed with an intense work ethic for the game,” Mainieri said of Crews. “You don’t get much more decorated players out of high school to attend college than Dylan.”

An exciting class as a whole, there’s plenty of kinks that will need to be worked out, most importantly how to divvy up the rotation and batting order. With 40 players on the roster, Mainieri is faced with a challenge like never before and it will be important that he starts to get his ducks in a row this fall.

“The incoming class also features some tremendously talented position players with exceptional abilities that can make an immediate impact upon our program,” Mainieri said. “The new players combined with our returning veterans give us the chance to have a very potent offensive lineup.”

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Football Passing Game Coordinator Scott Linehan's Role More Important Than Ever

Linehan will play key role in putting LSU weapons in spots to have success

Glen West

What Did LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Learn From Recent Player-Led March?

LSU roster closer than ever after recent march to president Tom Galligan’s office

Glen West

by

Glen West

Has Any Team Had More Turnover in Such a Short Amount of Time Than LSU Football in 2020?

Tigers have lost more talent than most while trying to defend national championship run

Glen West

by

Glen West

Former LSU Running Back Leonard Fournette Planning to Sign With Tampa Bay

Fournette joins former teammate Devin White, loaded offense in Tampa Bay

Glen West

Video: Catch the Highlights from LSU Football's Tuesday Practice

Offensive line back at practice, coach Ed Orgeron says after quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure

Glen West

by

Glen West

LSU Football Gets a Jump Start on 2022 Recruiting Class As Program Reaches Out to Top Prospects

Tigers building one of the top classes in the country behind seven early commitments

Glen West

Report: LSU Basketball Could Be Getting a 2020 Season Start Date

NCAA Oversight Committee to Propose Nov. 25 start date for college basketball

Glen West

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says "One or Two" More Players are Considering Opting Out of 2020 Season

Team looking to add another cornerback, which Orgeron says could come very soon

Glen West

by

Glen West

The State of LSU Football's Defensive Line After Departure of Four Veteran Players

Tigers have young talent but plenty of inexperience with loss of Shelvin, other vets

Glen West

by

Smitty79

LSU Draws Three Games on CBS for 2020 Season

Glen West

by

Wmaste1