News: LSU Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri to Retire at Conclusion of 2021 Season

It's been a legendary coaching career for Paul Mainieri, one that's spanned nearly 40 years and includes 1,500 wins and a national championship to his name. But on Friday, the LSU baseball program announced that Mainieri would be retiring upon the conclusion of the 2021 season.

A press conference will be held at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon where Mainieri will address the media to talk about the decision. Over the last few seasons, Mainieri has had a few neck surgeries and in the announcement, it was revealed health was a major factor in this decision.

"I have been the luckiest guy in the world to have lived out a childhood dream of becoming a college baseball coach," Mainieri said in a statement. "I've worked at four wonderful institutions, and it's been the honor of my life to have served as the head coach at LSU for 15 years. To have carried the torch of a program built by Skip Bertman, the greatest college baseball coach of all time, has been a tremendous privilege. It has always been my unwavering goal to sustain the excellence that was created here.

"I've been blessed throughout my career to coach unbelievable young men of great character and skill, and to have worked with talented and dedicated assistant coaches, support staff and administrators. It's very difficult to leave a profession that I truly love, but I'm so grateful for the amazing opportunities that have been presented to me through the years."

Mainieri retires as one of the winningest coaches in college baseball history. In 15 seasons in Baton Rouge, Mainieri led the Tigers to a College World Series appearance five times including one championship in 2009, six SEC tournament titles and has posted a 628-275 record while the coach at LSU. Prior to his career at LSU, he served as head coach at Air Force for five years and at Notre Dame for 11.

The news is bittersweet for Mainieri and LSU as he and the Tigers await their destiny in the NCAA tournament next Monday. LSU was able to rally at the end of conference to salvage its season after starting SEC play 1-8. The Tigers finished 13-17 in conference play and have set themselves up for an opportunity to earn a tournament bid.

After LSU's early exit in Hoover, Mainieri said that while he wasn't proud of the results of this season, he was proud of the effort his team gave throughout a trying season.

"We're going to have optimism and hope for the best and hope we get a chance and have a clean slate," Mainieri said Tuesday. "If we do, we're going to be very positive and confident that we can do it, and we're just going to have to wait and see. It's not an enviable position to be in, but we're just going to have to wait and see."

