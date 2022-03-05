LSU Comeback Shows Fortitude in 5-4 Extra Innings Thriller Win Over Oklahoma

For much of the afternoon offense was hard to come by for LSU but the great teams find it at the right time and the Tigers were able to force extra innings with clutch hits to beat Oklahoma 5-4.

A two run homer in the eighth inning from second baseman Cade Doughty helped the Tigers force extra innings on the Sooners but ultimately came up short with a go ahead double in the 10th inning to pick up the win.

Trailing 4-3 in the 10th, LSU picked up a double from Tre Morgan to force the issue and was followed by another clutch hit from Doughty to tie the game at four. Then it was Jordan Thompson who delivered the final clutch at bat with a walkoff homer in the 11th.

The win showed great mental fortitude for Jay Johnson’s bunch and is a real boost to a team with Omaha hopes.

The offense had a tough time getting the ball to hit the ground in the first half of the game on Oklahoma starting pitcher Jake Bennett, putting together just one hit in the first 19 at bats of the game. Bennett did a nice job of placing his pitches in spots that made it hard for the Tigers to get productive hits. LSU was putting good swings on the ball which was encouraging but just wasn't finding the gaps in the outfield.

It put some pressure on Friday starter Blake Money and the LSU defense to be sound until the offense got going, with both components doing enough to keep the Tigers in the game. Money was very good in not letting early offense in multiple innings affect his pitching the rest of the way, allowing one hit in each of his first five innings.

LSU did a very nice job defensively in the field, in particular first baseman Tre Morgan and right fielder Jacob Berry who were very busy throughout the afternoon, with Morgan putting on a clinic around the bag by converting on a pickoff early in the contest and saving a few baserunners by digging the ball out of the dirt.

The highlight of the night for Morgan came in the ninth inning in a tie ball game with runners on the corners, making a great catch on a line drive and getting the out at first to get the Tigers through the inning unscathed.

The only real trouble for Money came in the fifth when a leadoff double was followed by an error off a bunt by the Tigers infield, allowing one run to score, forcing Oklahoma to go 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. LSU wanted to ride Money as deep into the game as possible but he ran into some trouble with two outs in the seventh inning, allowing a home run and single that ended his afternoon.

At the plate, it took until the seventh inning for the Tigers to get a runner in scoring position. Bennett continued to be tremendous in locating tough to swing at inside pitches that caused pop flys and soft ground outs. LSU was finally able to run Bennett out of the game in the seventh with a leadoff double from Cade Doughty and a two out walk to Jordan Thompson.

LSU went to Eric Reyzelman and Devin Fontenot to close the game, with Fontenot giving up the go ahead run, with Trent Vietmeier getting a key out with the bases loaded to set the Tigers up with a chance in the 10th. Tomorrow night is another tough pitching staff matchup with No. 1 Texas at 7 p.m.

