Watch: New LSU Baseball Teammates Already Showing Immense Potential Together

Dylan Crews and Jacob Berry may only be LSU teammates for just a day but they're already sparking this offense and the massive potential that it has in 2022.

Berry, who announced his transfer to the Tigers in the early hours of July 4, was named to Team USA for the summer alongside Crews and it just so happens the pair are on the same team, batting first and fourth in the order. Because of travel restrictions, Team USA is playing a series of intrasquad scrimmages, Stars vs Stripes, against each other instead of playing other countries.

On July 4, hours after Berry announced his transfer to the Tigers, he blasted a two run homer which was then followed by a two run blast from Crews which were the go ahead runs their team needed to come out on top. Berry would go 3-for-4 on the day including the two run blast for Team Stars.

Crews and Berry figure to be two wrecking ball offensive menaces for the Tigers' program over the next few years. As a freshman at Arizona, Berry earned second team All-American honors after batting .352 with 17 home runs and 70 RBI while Crews was named Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game and was a second team All-SEC player batting .362 with 18 home runs and 42 RBI.

The two are facing elite pitching which is good to keep them sharp ahead of fall ball with the Tigers upon returning to school.

"I've never seen so many 96, 97 and plus in my entire life so that's been the biggest adjustment," Crews said in an interview after the win. "These are the best guys in the country so we all have something in common and when you get on a team with all these guys, everything just clicks. Happy to represent our country."

Crews and Berry have eight more scrimmages together for Team USA before they face the team that will be representing the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympics later this month.