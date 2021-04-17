LSU Baseball Can't Overcome Demons as Tigers Lose Potential Season Altering Series 9-0 to South Carolina

On the brink of winning a critical SEC series, LSU baseball couldn't overcome a game two meltdown. For much of Saturday's second game of a double header, it looked like the previous loss certainly had a negative effect on the players, losing the series to No. 5 South Carolina with a 9-0 game three let down.

The Gamecocks got to LSU starter Blake Money early as the freshman struggled with location and was tattooed for five runs on five hits before the LSU fans could even settle back into their seats for the second game. In a series that had been defined by pitching and defense and not much offense, it appeared to be an insurmountable lead.

Money would have to leave in the second inning when South Carolina tagged the freshman for three straight hits to open the inning. A sixth run would be scored on relief pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard, putting immense pressure on an offense that had struggled mightily for much of the day.

One of the lone bright spots for the Tigers was the pitching from freshman Garrett Edwards, who threw three scoreless innings in the third, fourth and fifth striking out five players and throwing 41 of his 66 pitches for strikes. He would get hit a bit in the sixth, allowing three runs but it was still a solid performance, one that Mainieri could see as a potential starter after going a career high in terms of innings pitched.

It appeared that LSU's offense had really taken a big step in the game one emotional win over the Gamecocks. While the Tigers didn't always convert with runners on base, situational and timely hitting had been much improved, the Tigers went a disappointing 1-for-9 in game two with runners in scoring positon. That number cratered to 0-for-5 in game three as LSU hitters had trouble just getting their bat on the ball.

LSU only had three hits through three innings and never really came close to getting the game competitive.

The Tigers will have to quickly move on from a devastating two performances against the Gamecocks as the schedule gets no easier with Ole Miss and Arkansas on deck, two top 10 teams on deck.