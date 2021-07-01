Dylan Crews to Represent LSU Baseball on Team USA

Crews earned All-SEC honors, Freshman of the Year Award for first season with the Tigers program

LSU baseball has been well represented on Team USA over the years and on Thursday, freshman sensation Dylan Crews became the latest Tigers' star to make the team.

Crews was one of the brightest stars in the country during his first season with the Tigers as he hit for an impressive .362 batting average with 18 homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. The 18 home runs were a program record by a freshman, five of which came in the postseason in the Eugene regional and Knoxville super regional.

He was a second team All-SEC honoree, Freshman All-SEC team for the conference and Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game. Crews returns for a sophomore season under new coach Jay Johnson as one of the most prolific hitters in the country.

Crews was part of the 2018 18U National Team that won the program’s eighth consecutive gold medal in international competition but will just play a series of intrasquad scrimmages for two weeks instead of other countries. Back in 2018, LSU was well represented on Team USA with Paul Mainieri coaching the team and Zach Watson, Zack Hess, Daniel Cabrera and Antoine Duplantis on the roster.

Here's a full list of the roster that will represent Team USA this summer: