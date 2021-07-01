Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI.com
Search

Dylan Crews to Represent LSU Baseball on Team USA

Crews earned All-SEC honors, Freshman of the Year Award for first season with the Tigers program
Author:
Publish date:

LSU baseball has been well represented on Team USA over the years and on Thursday, freshman sensation Dylan Crews became the latest Tigers' star to make the team. 

Crews was one of the brightest stars in the country during his first season with the Tigers as he hit for an impressive .362 batting average with 18 homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. The 18 home runs were a program record by a freshman, five of which came in the postseason in the Eugene regional and Knoxville super regional.

He was a second team All-SEC honoree, Freshman All-SEC team for the conference and Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game. Crews returns for a sophomore season under new coach Jay Johnson as one of the most prolific hitters in the country. 

Crews was part of the 2018 18U National Team that won the program’s eighth consecutive gold medal in international competition but will just play a series of intrasquad scrimmages for two weeks instead of other countries. Back in 2018, LSU was well represented on Team USA with Paul Mainieri coaching the team and Zach Watson, Zack Hess, Daniel Cabrera and Antoine Duplantis on the roster. 

Here's a full list of the roster that will represent Team USA this summer:

  • Hunter Barco; LHP; Jacksonville, Fla.; Florida
  • Dylan Beavers; OF; Paso Robles, Calif.; California
  • Jacob Berry; INF; Queen Creek, Ariz.; Arizona
  • Justin Campbell; RHP; Simi Valley, Calif.; Oklahoma State
  • Reggie Crawford; LHP/INF; Frackville, Pa.; UCONN
  • Dylan Crews; OF; Longwood, Fla.; LSU
  • Gavin Cross; OF; Bristol, Tenn.; Virginia Tech
  • Hayden Dunhurst; C; Carriere, Miss.; Ole Miss
  • Jackson Fristoe; RHP; Paducah, Ky.; Mississippi State
  • Drew Gilbert; LHP/OF; Stillwater, Minn.; Tennessee
  • Jacob Gonzalez; INF; Glendora, Calif.; Ole Miss
  • Caden Grice; 1B/LHP; Greer, S.C.; Clemson
  • Devereaux Harrison; OF/RHP; Vacaville, Calif.; Long Beach State
  • Sam Highfill; RHP/INF; Apex, N.C.; NC State
  • Gabe Hughes; RHP; Eagle, Idaho; Gonzaga
  • Brock Jones; OF; Fresno, Calif.; Stanford
  • Jace Jung; INF; Flower Mound, Texas; Texas Tech
  • Brooks Lee; INF; San Luis Obispo, Calif.; Cal Poly
  • Ethan Long; INF/RHP; Gilbert, Ariz.; Arizona State
  • Sean McLain; INF; Tustin, Calif.; Arizona State
  • Parker Messick; LHP; Plant City, Fla.; Florida State
  • Robert Moore; INF; Leawood, Kan.; Arkansas
  • Aaron Nixon; RHP/INF; McAllen, Texas; Texas
  • Carson Palmquist; LHP; Fort Myers, Fla.; Miami
  • Kevin Parada; C; Pasadena, Calif.; Georgia Tech
  • Will Sanders; RHP; Atlanta, Ga.; South Carolina
  • Nate Savino; LHP; Sterling, Va.; Virginia
  • Landon Sims; RHP; Cumming, Ga.; Mississippi State
  • Paul Skenes; C/RHP; Lake Forest, Calif.; Air Force
  • Jordan Sprinkle; INF; Palm Springs, Calif.; UC Santa Barbara
  • Brandon Sproat; RHP; Pace, Fla.; Florida
  • Adam Stone; RHP; Stamford, Conn.; Harvard
  • Daniel Susac; C; Roseville, Calif.; Arizona
  • Logan Tanner; C; Lucedale, Miss.; Mississippi State
  • Kyle Teel; C/INF; Mahwah, N.J.; Virginia
  • Drew Thorpe; RHP; Washington, Utah; Cal Poly
  • Blade Tidwell; RHP; Loretto, Tenn.; Tennessee
  • Carter Trice; INF; Mechanicsville, Va.; Old Dominion
  • Chris Villaman; LHP/INF; High Point, N.C.; NC State
  • Jack Washburn; RHP; Webster, Wisc.
  • Carson Whisenhunt; LHP; Mocksville, N.C.; East Carolina
  • Josh White; RHP; Danville, Calif.; California
  • Jaxon Wiggins; RHP; Roland, Okla.; Arkansas
  • Tanner Witt; RHP/INF; Houston, Texas; Texas
  • Matthew Wyatt; RHP; Towson, Md.; Virginia

crews 2.jfif
Baseball

Dylan Crews to Represent LSU Baseball on Team USA

USATSI_14247328 (1)
Football

What You Need to Know About NIL as LSU Athletes Can Begin Capitalizing on Name, Image and Likeness

crews
Baseball

The Offensive Philosophy of LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson

USATSI_15763777
Basketball

What the Return of Darius Days Means for LSU Basketball on the Floor

jay johnson
Baseball

What the Next Few Weeks Will Look Like for LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson

CD4F74BE-ABB9-4363-A720-B4C9A8C11846
Football

A Look at the Visits LSU Football Hopes to Turn Into Commitments in 2022 Class

USATSI_15917418 (1)
Football

Where LSU Football Offensive Line Goes After Loss of Dare Rosenthal

USATSI_15723076
Basketball

Will Wade Talks Bringing LSU Forward Darius Days Back Into the Fold