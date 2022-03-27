LSU Flips the Script With Dominant Offensive Outing, Ties Series in 16-4 Win Over Florida

LSU came out bats a blazing in Gainesville, executing its most impressive offensive showing to date with a 16-4 win over Florida to tie the series.

For as bad as the Tigers looked to open the series, they looked equally good in game two and it started with the offensive onslaught that took place right out of the gate. Facing a starter in Brandon Sproat who was pumping fastballs upwards of 98 mph, the purple and gold weren't phased in the least, jumping on Sproat right out of the gate with a Tre Morgan two run homer.

The approach was much improved as the Tigers were taking advantage of fastballs left in the zone by Sproat and laying off the offspeed pitches. Building confidence at the plate is almost as important as anything else and watching Morgan get the Tigers off to such a great start certainly helped fuel what was to come.

A strong start would only get better in the third when the offense hung six runs up on the Gators in the third, knocking Sproat out of the game in the process and building an 8-0 lead. Morgan once again opened the flood gates with a leadoff double and led to clutch swings from Dylan Crews, Jordan Thompson, Brayden Jobert and Gavin Dugas.

The swings by Jobert and Dugas were on back-to-back home runs that accounted for four of the Tigers' runs in the monster third, igniting absolute momentum and confidence into this group in an inning that saw LSU bat around the order.

Morgan would go 2-for-6 at the plate with two RBI to help lead the way for LSU while Jobert, Thompson, Dugas and Cade Doughty also added a multi hit evening for the purple and gold, combining for six RBI along the way.

With the game teetering slightly late, the Tigers put a bow on the game with a seven run ninth to really pull away, headlined by a no doubter three-run homer from Dylan Crews. Every starter had a hand in this win offensively which was an important sign for this group.

What made this game so complete was not just the performance at the plate but on the mound as well. Because while LSU's offense was putting a world of hurt on the Florida pitching staff, senior Ma'Khail Hilliard was enjoying his best effort of the season.

Hilliard had all of his pitches working, painting the corners of the plate and really doing a fantastic job controlling his curveball. He retired 13 of the 15 batters he faced through his first four innings to go along with five strikeouts. LSU pitchers had a really tough time getting through that four inning mark in recent games.

To see Hilliard stretch into the sixth inning was a welcomed sight for this staff that was able to save some of its big bullets in the bullpen for the Sunday rubber match. But the senior did run into some trouble by allowing the Gators to score four in the sixth to put a scare into a nine run lead.

Paul Gervase took over control for the LSU bullpen and retired all but one batter he faced over the 2.1 innings he pitched.

LSU will have a morning matchup with the Gators for a chance to steal the series in Gainesville, which could be a season shifting victory for the program.

(Photo courtesy of LSUsports)