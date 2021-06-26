Contract Details of New LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson Released

Johnson to sign a five-year contract with the deal growing in each year, team to introduce him at 4:30 on Monday

LSU new baseball coach Jay Johnson will sign a five-year contract worth $6.5 million deal that will grow a little bit in salary each season, according to the term sheet released by the university.

In the first season of his contract, Johnson will earn $1.2 million, which rivals what Paul Mainieri was making over the last few years while leading the program. By the fifth year of the deal, Johnson will earn $1.4 million, with the contract growing in $50,000 increments with certain incentives as well.

The contract still needs to be approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors, with the program set to announce Johnson on Monday, June 28 at 4:30 p.m.

Johnson comes to Baton Rouge with a great recruiting background and a history of leading strong hitting teams, which is something LSU could use in its next coach. The Tigers have plenty of strong hitters returning for the 2022 season in Dylan Crews, Tre Morgan and Cade Doughty leading the way at the plate.

His presence should also do wonders for players like Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso and Jordan Thompson, all of who had poor or inconsistent 2021 season at the plate. Beloso has since found a little bit of confidence in the Cape Cod league, batting over .500 in his first few games in the league.

"LSU Baseball is the premier program in the nation, and the interest we received from great coaches across the country was significant," athletic director Scott Woodward said. "Ultimately, Jay's track record of postseason success, explosive lineups, and highly-ranked recruiting classes set him apart from the field. He's made an immediate impact at every program he's led, and he's one of the most energetic, innovative, and focused coaches in America. I am confident he is ready to add to our extensive championship tradition at LSU."

Johnson will have much to do, starting with bringing an assistant staff to the program and bringing most of the 2022 class to school instead of signing professionally.