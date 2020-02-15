LSUCountry
Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 12 LSU Baseball vs Indiana Game Two

Glen West

Pregame

Game two is set to start at 1 p.m. with first pitch for game three following 60 minutes after the completion of game two.

LSU Lineup;

1. Cabrera, RF 

2. Doughty, 2B 

3. Mathis, 3B 

4. Beloso, 1B 

5. Garza, DH 

6. Bianco, LF 

7. DiGiacomo, CF 

8. Milazzo, C 

9. Hughes, SS

Giovanni DiGiacomo draws the start at center field and will bat in seven hole.

Alex Milazzo will start at catcher for Saul Garza, who will DH in game two. Mainieri said the plan is for Garza to catch game three.

Former LSU outfielder Antoine Duplantis will throw out the first pitch for game two and the Eastbank Little League World Series champs will throw first pitches for game three.

