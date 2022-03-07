Missed Opportunities, Errors Prove Costly for LSU Baseball in 9-6 Loss to Baylor

It was a sloppy game on both offense and defense for No. 7 LSU as the Tigers couldn't convert on offense and defensive mistakes proved costly in a 9-6 loss to Baylor in the Shriner's Classic.

LSU (9-3) was much more proficient with putting runners on base but actually converting with clutch swings will still need some work. The offense had really struggled in the previous two outings of the Shriner's Classic with creating offense early in the game but wasted no time against Baylor Sunday night.

Tre Morgan, Dylan Crews, Jacob Berry and Cade Doughty immediately jumped on the Bears starting pitcher Will Rigney right off the jump, with Berry and Doughty delivering RBI swings to give the Tigers an early 2-0 advantage. That hot start certainly sent some positive vibes through an offense that really struggled to get off the ground against Texas just 24 hours prior.

Rigney would rebound by retiring eight straight batters before the Tigers were able to get rolling again in the fourth inning with some two out magic. LSU was able to string together three runs to regain control of the lead, highlighted by clutch swings from Gavin Dugas and Morgan to regain a two run lead.

But the biggest issue this offense continued to face was leaving runners on base and it was something that continued to crop up in tough spots against Baylor. LSU came into the game having left 19 batters on base in the previous two outings and nine more against the Bears on Sunday, including a bases loaded opportunity in the sixth with Crews at the plate.

Getting players on base remains a strength for this offense in terms of approach, with nine players reaching via walk or hit by pitch, but there's no doubt Jay Johnson will want to address the inconsistencies of getting those guys to cross home plate.

Those missed opportunities would come back to really bite the Tigers later in the game as the struggles from the pitching staff and defense were really a story to follow as well. For so much of the first 10 games, the bullpen had been a bright spot for this team but the cracks really started to open in some key situations.

Every time LSU would go ahead, Baylor would respond with phenomenal offensive output but the Tigers didn't do themselves many favors on the mound or in the field. The defense has been a worrying trend for much of the year and one failed double play in particular really stood out as Baylor would capitalize by scoring three runs in the sixth off of relief pitcher Paul Gervase to retake control 7-5.

Gervase, Riley Cooper and starter Grant Taylor all had their struggles on the mound before Eric Reyzelman was able to bring some stability on the mound. The infield has had a hard time turning double plays and making routine throws to first while the outfield has all had its revolving door in right field looking for the best combinations.

The five errors from the defense brought the Tigers up to 26 for the season, a mark that this team must simply dramatically improve if it has the kind of postseason aspirations of an Omaha contending team. For as much as the middle of the game was defined by errors, LSU also went four innings without a base hit and couldn't muster much of anything outside of a Berry solo homer down the stretch to ultimately lose the game.

LSU won't get much of a break between now and its next game, with a midweek outing scheduled with McNeese State on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

(Photo courtesy of LSUsports)