LSU Baseball Players Feel Offense Has Chance to be "Scary" When Everyone's Clicking

It's been no small secret that LSU's offense has been one of the bright spots for this team as a whole. Minus the first two games against Mississippi State, this is a lineup that has really delivered conisistently through the first month of the season.

LSU (16-5, 1-2) has a team batting average of .275 with 37 home runs and 152 RBI in 21 games. But the "scary" part is the Tigers have done so with not all of their top guns being all in sync at the same time.

A number of the team's top hitters, Gavin Dugas, Tre' Morgan, Cade Doughty, Cade Beloso and Brody Drost have all had their hitting funks early in the season but the impressive part has been the other players who have been able to pick one another up through the down slides.

Dugas and Doughty were picked up by Morgan and Dylan Crews over the first week. On the flip side, when the offense has been in a rut, Dugas and Doughty have come through with some clutch hitting to spark the offense around them. Beloso, who's been trying to find his rhythm all season, saw Drost pitch in for him this weekend and rocket a two run home run in a spot start on Sunday against Mississippi State.

Even the freshman phenom first baseman Morgan just went through a 1-for-20 stretch before getting back on track Sunday by blasting a critical RBI double that helped the Tigers secure a win over the Bulldogs. Morgan noticed through film study that he was standing more straight up then previous and was chasing a few pitches he wouldn't normally go after.

"Like people say, hitting is definitely contagious," Morgan said. "Once somebody starts it, our term 'the vibe train,' we all gotta get on the train to keep it going. You don't wanna be that guy to not get the hit and shut everybody down."

There are just countless examples to point to throughout the early stages of this season as to why this offense can be truly special once all the pieces start coming together. Beloso certainly recognizes it.

He's spent the majority of this week figuring out some of the mechanical issues that have led to his slow start at the plate and believes he has found out some of the reasons behind the inconsistency.

"I think it's scary. We have a great offense, a bunch of great hitters on our squad," Beloso said. "Once I get going I'll add into those numbers and I'm just excited to see what we can do as an offense when everyone's clicking. I think it's gonna be scary and I think we're going to continue to put together good games and score a lot of runs."

LSU faces a tough road series with Tennessee starting on Friday and the offense knows how important it is to continue the momentum from Sunday's eight run game and have it translate to make up for the series loss to the Bulldogs.