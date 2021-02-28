LSU Baseball Overpowers Nicholls at the Plate En Route to 14-0 Win

As Dylan Crews rounded first base he pointed to the right field bleachers where he had just blasted his third home run of the season. The freshman has learned to embrace the constant chants that come from the student section and gave a little tip of the cap when he rocketed a first inning home run into the crowd of devoted students.

The solo shot in the first inning from Crews was a preview of what was to come as LSU (6-1) hung 14 runs on visiting Nicholls State to win big over the Colonels 14-0. It's the fifth straight game in which the Tigers recorded 10 or more hits.

Power was the name of the second game of a double header as LSU received home runs from Crews, Drew Bianco and Jordan Thompson in the first two innings alone to set the tone. LSU really opened the game up for starter Landon Marceaux by hanging six runs on the Colonels in the fourth inning and batting around the order in the process.

Speaking of Marceaux, the third Tiger starter was business as usual in his second start of the season. In six innings of work, Marceaux didn't allow a run and struck out a career high 10 batters.

Marceaux simply overpowered the Nicholls hitters, at one point striking out seven consecutive batters. This is a group who will be back in Baton Rouge on Tuesday for a midweek game.

When the team went up 11-0 in the fifth, the Tigers could pretty much go cruise control the rest of the game. Maurice Hampton Jr. saw some reps out in right field and Collier Cranford earned some time at third base.

In his second career start out in centerfield, freshman Brody Drost continued his strong start at the plate by going 3-for-5 while Crews and Bianco also picked up multiple hits on the evening.

Ty Floyd, Ma'Khail Hilliard and Michael Fowler. did a nice job in relief of Marceaux to keep the scoreless outing alive.

