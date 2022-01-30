LSU Pitchers Embracing a Competitive Next Three Weeks Before Start of Season

Tigers have pool of players who will be in starting position, roles will be carved out over next several weeks

In recent years, there's been a relative understanding of which pitchers would be getting the starting nod entering the LSU baseball season.

For example, in 2021 Jaden Hill, Landon Marceaux and AJ Labas were the favorites starting in the fall to be the 1-2-3 punch for the Tigers. In year one under Jay Johnson, there's not much intel as to who the coaching staff is considering, mainly because there are so many solid options for the Tigers to go with.

Johnson and pitching coach Jason Kelly have spent the majority of the offseason planning and experimenting with different pitchers in different roles and according to Johnson, have narrowed down a pool of players they want throwing extended pitches moving forward. What Kelly has done has allowed each individual pitcher to come up with his own plan that works for him and be there to show him how to improve along the way.

Though Johnson isn't tipping his hand, a few players who have experience and the arms to go deep into games include Devin Fontenot, Ma'Khail Hilliard, Ty Floyd, Javen Coleman, Garrett Edwards and Riley Cooper. Fontenot is a particularly interesting case having spent most of his career as a closer or bullpen pitcher.

One of the liveliest arms on the team, Fontenot has really worked on learning how to face batters and win the battle as opposed to just overpowering them with his velocity.

"In years past I was that guy who came out and threw it as hard as I can every time," Fontenot said. "I've had some success but it's also hurt me in a way and so I've learned more about facing hitters instead of going out there and thinking you'll overpower them.

"Obviously I'm looking forward to that opportunity to potentially start but with the staff as deep as it is, we really have a good bit of guys who can do anything. I'm looking forward to seeing how it all plays out."

LSU's pitching staff a year ago was stocked full of talent but injury and inconsistency played a big role in some of the up and down weekends this group had as a whole. A lot of that came with some of the then freshmen experience for guys like Floyd, Edwards, Coleman and Will Hellmers. But they're all sophomores now and all had significant playing time as freshmen to help make the adjustment as now sophomores less daunting.

Floyd has been praised this offseason for his improvements with his secondary pitches and seems a very likely candidate to earn a starting role with this team. While he was able to overpower a lot of hitters in 2021 with his fastball, he now has the changeup and curveball in better command to make him a three pitch force on the mound.

"It's been going well. I think that was the main focus this fall, was gaining command of the off speed pitches and I got to play with my fast ball a little bit," Floyd said. "I've gotten better with it and should be a really big weapon in my arsenal this year, those changeups, curveball so it should be fun."

What's been most impressive about this pitching staff to date is the strike throwing consistency. Back in the fall, there was one 35 inning scrimmage where the pitchers combined to throw just four walks. That's how much of a groove this staff is in heading into the 2022 season.

Outfielder Dylan Crews, who faces these pitchers every day, has seen the growth from in this staff and particularly Floyd, who he says has been one of the tougher pitchers to face since the beginning of fall.

"They're really pounding the zone," Crews said. "I'm really happy to see those guys improve and can only get better from here."

What Floyd and Fontenot both love about this staff and why they're excited to see the next few weeks play out is there are so many roles up for grabs, it's hard to pencil in one player to any specific one. Johnson has been on record saying those who watch the pitching rotations will see more of a modern MLB approach of starters going three or four innings and then handing the ball over to a deep bullpen.

"There's no one specific person who throws it better than others because everybody has been fantastic," Floyd said. "I'm excited to see this staff, we have a lot of depth to take us deep into the season."