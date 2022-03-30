Skip to main content

LSU Baseball Powers Its Way to 15-4 Midweek Win Over ULM

Jobert, Dugas combine for nine RBI in third straight win for ascending offense

Jay Johnson mentioned this week just how important the "growth" was for this team to close out Florida back-to-back days. That growth certainly rolled into Tuesday's mid week outing against UL-Monroe with a 15-4 win. 

LSU batted around the order in the first and was off to the races offensively, posting a six run inning with a nice blend of power, contact and situational hitting, all areas that have been consistently good over the last three games. The approach at the plate has been fantastic, especially with runners in scoring position as of late with the Tigers going 5-for-9 at the plate in those scenarios against ULM.

Once again it was a team effort at the plate with 6 different players putting together RBI swings, headlined by the performances of Gavin Dugas and Brayden Jobert. Dugas would go 2-for-3 with a home run on the evening but it was Jobert who once again opened some eyes. 

The transfer designated hitter continued his impressive hot streak with a 3-for-5 night that included two home runs and seven RBI. The seven RBI are the most by an LSU batter since Antoine Duplantis did it in 2017 against Georgia.

Jobert must be seeing beach balls at the plate because he now has five home runs in the last three contests and surpassing Jacob Berry on the team in total homers with nine.

On the mound, Johnson was happy with the number of pitchers left available for this game and many who didn't pitch over the weekend had an opportunity to get sharp for the weekend. In eight innings on the mound, Devin Fontenot, Trent Vietmeier, Riley Cooper, Eric Reyzelman and Ty Floyd allowed just one run on four hits with 13 strikeouts. 

There was one blip in the outing came in the fourth when ULM was able to cut a six run LSU lead to three with a nice offensive inning off of Cale Lansville but the Tigers would tack on eight insurance runs over the final three innings to pull away. 

It'll be a quick turn around for LSU with an SEC series starting with Auburn on Thursday.

(Photo courtesy of LSUsports)

