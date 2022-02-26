LSU Jumps Out to Early Lead, Rides Blake Money to Capture 6-0 Shutout Win Over Towson

All Blake Money does is throw strikes and on Friday the Tigers ace followed up a gem of a 2022 debut with another fantastic performance.

LSU (4-1) took out Towson 6-0 behind a stellar performance from Money and an efficient night at the plate. While the offense would quickly get going, once again it was Money who stole the show on the mound, consistently putting the ball over the plate for strikes and blowing away batters at the plate with seven total strikeouts.

But once again what makes him such an entertaining watch is the emotion he shows and the ability to reign it in when needed. For example a couple of slips on the mound and over at first were met with smiles in key inning saving outs.

It was Money's arm and the bat of Dylan Crews that helped the Tigers take early control of this game. The sophomore centerfielder was absolutely lethal at the plate, blasting his first home run of the season in the first to put LSU on top 2-0 and followed it up with a triple to right field that brought in two more runs.

The LSU hitters were much more disciplined in their approach at the plate and were rewarded by the Towson pitching staff as a result. The Tigers would draw five walks on the evening with an additional four hit by pitches and convert on those free opportunities to grab a 6-0 lead through three innings. In addition, the four total strikeouts on 30 total at bats had to have been encouraging after 14 strikeouts against Louisiana Tech.

The fast start put Crews in early contention for the cycle, one of the rare accomplishments for a hitter that doesn't come easy. Crews would ultimately go 2-for-5 at the plate with four total RBI. In addition to Crews, catcher Alex Milazzo had a really nice night at the plate, going 2-for-2 while Cade Doughty also added a pair of hits with an RBI swing.

With the wind flying in on the hitters it was also equally important to see the offense get off to that fast start, allowing Money some room to breathe with a lead. LSU would not score in the final five innings offensively after the red hot opening to the game.

Money was extended a little bit in his second outing from a pitch count perspective, ultimately going seven innings but throwing 96 total pitches, 67 of which were for strikes.

Garrett Edwards would enter in relief for Money in the eighth and ninth innings, needing just over 20 pitches to get out of the two innings and complete the shutout.

The Tigers will be back in action on Saturday against Southern with an undetermined pitcher on the mound.

(Photo courtesy of LSUsports)