LSU Standouts Dylan Crews and Tre Morgan Earn Invites to USA Baseball 2022 Collegiate National Team

USA Baseball has announced their 2022 summer roster with LSU standouts Dylan Crews and Tre Morgan earning invites. The U.S. Collegiate National Team training camp will feature 48-50 of the nation’s top non-draft eligible players for a five game Stars versus Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina from June 30-July 4.

Following the intrasquad series, USA baseball will announce a 26-man roster that will represent the USA at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 9–15.

For both Crews and Morgan, the opportunity to represent the United States and put on display their elite talents could propel their draft projection in next year’s MLB Draft. With Crews flying up mock drafts this season, the chance to showcase his game alongside other top players in the country could have him separate himself from the pack.

Crews has gained tremendous notoriety over the last two seasons. Being named the 2021 National Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game, he carried over his success from last season into 2022.

The SEC Co-Player of the Year this year batted .349 this season with 11 doubles, four triples, 22 homers, 72 RBI and 73 runs. He was voted a first-team All-American by the Collegiate Baseball newspaper.

For Morgan, the New Orleans native was a 2022 SEC All-Defensive Team selection, while batting .324 on the year with 18 doubles, one triple, five homers, 54 RBI and 50 runs.

USA Baseball will conclude the training camp on July 4 at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C., with the first pitch at 5:05 p.m. CT. All five games of the series will be available to watch on USABaseball.com.

The LSU standouts will have the chance to represent the purple and gold on a national stage as they look to make the final 26-man roster in July.