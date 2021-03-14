LSU Baseball Pulls Off Sweep of UTSA Behind With 13-12 Win in Dumbfounding Fashion

Tigers do get solid outing from AJ Labas with depleted staff out of the bullpen

If you tuned out before Saturday's whacky finish, it's ok. Sunday was just as whacky. The LSU bullpen blew a 9-4 lead in the ninth inning but the Tigers still found a way to pull off a 13-12 win.

Leading 9-4 going into the ninth, the Tigers allowed five runs to come across on freshman Javen Coleman and senior veteran Aaron George. Three more were scored in the 10th inning as the bullpen looked physically and mentally drained.

Those who went to bed early Saturday night missed a similar melt down from the pitching staff but a home run barrage from Cade Doughty, Gavin Dugas and finally Jordan Thompson helped the Tigers pick up the win. The bullpen was equally disappointing in both outings.

But much like Saturday evening, the LSU offense picked up the pitchers in a big way. The Tigers blasted seven home runs over the course of the game, none more important than the two in the 10th inning.

Last night's hero, Jordan Thompson was first, rocking a two run home run to bring the Tigers within one. Then it was pinch hitter Hayden Travinski who tied the game up with a solo shot on the very next pitch.

It all set up an 11th inning rally that saw Cade Beloso come through with a clutch hit and for Gavin Dugas, another hero from Saturday night, get the walkoff single that won the game.

"I don't even know what to say," Mainieri said after the game.

For those who missed the impressive offensive spurt, the LSU (14-3) hitters had plenty more to share in the early afternoon game three matchup.

Doughty, Dylan Crews, Mitchell Sanford and Zach Arnold each took turns knocking balls out of the park in the first five innings as LSU built starting pitcher AJ Labas a comfortable 7-2 lead.

The Tigers never trailed in this game as all but two starters were able to pick up hits with the power continuously being on display, even on hits that didn't leave the ball park. A five run fifth inning where LSU batted around the order was the difference maker as five different players picked up hits with a pair of home runs in the monster inning.

Crews would go 3-for-5 on the afternoon to lead the Tigers while while Doughty, Arnold and Dugas all put multiple hit efforts. In total, LSU would pick up 15 hits on the afternoon and would tack on two insurance runs in the sixth to really pull away and help the pitching staff.

LSU nearly emptied the bullpen en route to the chaotic 10-9 walkoff win over Roadrunners on Saturday evening so Paul Mainieri knew Labas needed to go deep into Sunday afternoon's contest. Labas did a nice job lasting well into the game despite not being perfect on the afternoon.

The junior went six innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out seven batters. Mainieri's strategy all weekend was to not let any of his starting pitchers get into the 100 pitch mark. That continued to be the case with Labas on Sunday, who retired the final four batters he faced after allowing solo home runs in the second and third innings.

"Obviously we didn't have many arms available to us today, it was slim pickens but AJ Labas gave us six good innings," Mainieri said.

LSU will now prepare for a midweek outing against Southeastern before welcoming top five Mississippi State to the Box for the first SEC series of the season.

