LSU Baseball Returns Elite Pitching Staff, Talented Newcomers in 2021

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri met with the media virtually on Friday to discuss his returning pitching staff, talented newcomers, and the loaded roster the Tigers take into 2021.

A summer with no baseball was something Mainieri hadn’t experienced in almost six decades, but there was no time for pouting. He didn’t look back and dwell upon what could’ve been. Instead, he had no choice but to look forward.

While Cole Henry, LSU’s Friday night starter for the 2020 season, departed for the Major Leagues, the Tigers still boast an elite pitching staff, headlined by Jaden Hill, Landon Marceaux and A.J. Labas. Hill provided a taste to how special he can be in the shortened season, and Mainieri doesn’t foresee much of a drop-off with him assuming Friday night duties.

“I just think our pitching staff has a chance to be one of the best pitching staffs we've ever had,” Mainieri said. “I was saying that before last year. And I think that it proved to be true.”

LSU adds three highly-touted lefties to the mix as well with Javen Coleman, Brody Drost and Alex Brady, alongside veteran arms like Matthew Beck and Devin Fontenot out of the bullpen.

“Javen Coleman has really come on like gangbusters,” Mainieri said. “He averaged two strikeouts per ending in the shortened season last spring. Brody Frost is going to be in a really interesting kid for us. He was Mr. Baseball in the state of Louisiana in the shortened season. Alex Brady is not a hard thrower, but he's kind of developed, finesse, Chris Cotton type.”

Mainieri also brings in another elite signing class, headlined by potential first-round selection Dylan Crews, who announced in June that he was withdrawing from the MLB Draft.

“You're talking about a kid that's got pretty special qualities,” he said. “When you see him out there running around, you'll see what I mean. He looks he looks like a big leaguer out there and he's got the talent, and I think he's got the work ethic.”

While the 2020 season did get cut short, LSU benefited with the return of a handful of draft-eligible players. Mainieri has brought in his fair share of No. 1 recruiting classes during his time in Baton Rouge, but he told the media on Friday that this one could be one of his best.

“Because it was only a five round [MLB] draft, we were able to hold on to some guys that perhaps, in previous years, we would have lost to professional baseball,” Mainieri said. “So I'm really excited about this class. This is as good of a class that we brought in since I've been here.”