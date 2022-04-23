Skip to main content

LSU Pitching Elevates Team to Series Win Over Missouri 4-3 in Walk-Off Fashion

Purple and gold get solid outings from Hasty, Taylor and Gervase out of the bullpen, survive on trio of home runs, late game walkoff

It took a Herculean effort from the LSU bullpen and an extra innings walk-off but the purple and gold found a way to scratch out a 4-3 series win over Missouri. 

A pinch hit double from true freshman Josh Stevenson to lead off the 10th was then capitalized on by a walk-off from Cade Doughty to win the series. 

This one played out eerily similar to the series opener on Thursday as it took the purple and gold offense a little bit of time to get flowing, stringing together two solo home runs from Dylan Crews and Brayden Jobert to get on the board.  LSU was putting good swings on the ball which was a positive sign but it was just one of those nights where the balls didn't seem to find the empty spaces, putting pressure on a solid performance on the mound.

On the mound it was Blake Money who drew the start and it was another short lived outing for Money, who lasted into the third before trouble found his way, though not entirely all his fault. Money would allow two runs to come across, both of which were unearned due to an LSU infield error. 

When Money ran into trouble in the third, allowing two runs with two runners on, Johnson and Kelly were comfortable with turning the ball over to the bullpen. The highlight of the night out of the bullpen was veteran left hander Jacob Hasty, who entered Friday night with just two appearances on the season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In what was still a tightly contested game, Hasty retired the first seven batters and eight of nine he faced with four strikeouts. When Hasty ran into a little bit of trouble in the sixth, it was freshman Grant Taylor who was called on to get the final two outs, stranding a runner on third.

When Taylor walked two batters on in the eighth, it was Paul Gervase who took over in a tie game to get the final out of the inning and the same could be said for Riley Cooper, who picked up Gervase with a two out strikeout in the ninth that stranded two runners. 

This LSU bullpen has been very consistent in recent weeks picking up guys in front of them and it was a big reason why the Tigers were able to enter the latter half of the game in a tie ball game. On the night, the LSU pitching staff would strand 10 Missouri runners on base and hold the visiting team to 2-of-10 at the plate with runners in scoring position. 

It was just one of those games where LSU was waiting for the bats to come alive and it was a struggle to punch in runs. This was a game that would ultimately be defined by the bullpen being able to grind out a collective save and after Taylor allowed a solo homer of his own to tie the game back up in the eighth, it set up for another tight finish.

(Photo courtesy of LSUsports)

USATSI_17964302
Football

Brian Kelly Previews LSU Football Spring Game

By Zack Nagy10 hours ago
cfe19cbf-9066-4a1e-a01b-2c77920f4750
Football

LSU Ready to Welcome Multiple 2023 Recruits at Positions of Need to Spring Game

By Brian Smith11 hours ago
B28B1E5C-7C8E-49F6-9DEA-0AF1916411E3
Football

Maason Smith Ready to Show True Dominance As Phenomenal Spring Wraps Up With LSU

By Glen West13 hours ago
berry homer
Baseball

LSU Rides Hot Bat of Jacob Berry, Steady Arm of Ma'Khail Hilliard in 5-3 Win Over Missouri

By Glen WestApr 21, 2022
8389115F-947B-4753-97CC-709AA376820D
Basketball

LSU Adds Transfer Forward Derek Fountain to 2022 Roster

By Glen WestApr 21, 2022
hilliard auburn
Baseball

LSU Baseball Happy to Be Home For Key Stretch Run of SEC Season

By Glen WestApr 21, 2022
USATSI_17964311
Football

How LSU RB John Emery Grew From Difficult Setback in Football Career

By Glen WestApr 21, 2022
USATSI_18032445
Football

Where LSU Players Land in Latest Three Round 2022 Mock Draft

By Glen WestApr 20, 2022