LSU Baseball Pitcher Mathew Beck To Wear No. 8 in 2021

LSU announced that senior pitcher Matthew Beck will be wearing No. 8 in the 2021 season.





Beck is one of two seniors that have announced his return to the program and has established himself as one of the better relief pitchers on the staff the last couple of years. In 2020, Beck made seven appearances and didn’t allow a run in 12 innings with 11 strikeouts.

“Receiving the honor of No. 8 is what every kid dreams of,” said Beck. “I feel so grateful for the opportunity to pay tribute to the guys who have previously worn the number for the Purple and Gold. So many incredible players have come through LSU and established the pride and tradition that we have today. I will do everything in my power to represent No. 8 accordingly!”

The No. 8 tradition in baseball is very much like the No. 18 tradition in football, going to an upperclassman that exemplifies what it means to be a team leader. Past players that have worn the jersey are Alex Bregman, Cole Freeman, Antoine Duplantis and Daniel Cabrera.

LSU coach Paul Mainieri said Beck is exactly the kind of player that is deserving of the honor.

“Matthew Beck absolutely epitomizes the values that characterize our No. 8 tradition,” Mainieri said. “He has been a tremendous relief pitcher for us throughout his career, he’s an honor student who’s earned an LSU degree, and he has worked as a significant contributor to our community. We’re looking forward to the impactful leadership he will provide for our team during the 2021 season.”