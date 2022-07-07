Skip to main content

NEWS: LSU Baseball Adds Recruiting Guru Josh Jordan to Coaching Staff

Jordan will take over as the Tigers assistant coach and recruiting coordinator

Jay Johnson has filled his second assistant coaching position, hiring Duke associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Josh Jordan. Jordan will fill the role Dan Fitzgerald held with the Tigers before accepting a head coaching gig at Kansas.

The hiring of Jordan completes the Tigers coaching staff for the 2023 season. Jordan helped lead the Duke program to a historic season in 2021, capturing the programs first ACC Baseball Tournament Championship title in program history, and its first conference title since 1961.

Jordan was named the Assistant Coach of the Year in 2018 for the Blue Devils, developing their roster and becoming the “architect” of the Duke program. Jordan has helped piece the Blue Devils roster, making them a force to be reckoned with in the ACC over the last few years.

An ace recruiter, the duo of Johnson and Jordan will surely be a match made in heaven for the Tigers as the offseason continues. LSU has already made some noise in the portal, landing a number of the top free agents on the market, but adding Jordan into the mix will make the Tigers that much more of a key destination.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jordan, in the past, has done an excellent job recruiting and developing catchers and outfielders. A players coach, he has done more than just be the recruiting guru.

Prior to his time at Duke, Jordan spent six seasons at Appalachian State as an assistant coach for the Mountaineers. His experience in the college game is second to none, elevating each program he has been a part of, so for Johnson to go in and steal him away from Duke makes this LSU squad that much more lethal.

The Tigers are preparing for the 2022 MLB draft that is inching closer and closer. Hoping to steer their signees to Baton Rouge rather than the professional route, the hiring of Jordan will help LSU’s case that much more.

A three-headed snake of Jay Johnson, Josh Jordan and Wes Johnson leading the pack for the Tigers, this program has a coaching staff that will be incredible on the recruiting trail, but also dominant from a player development perspective. 

LSU Tigers

USATSI_15729374
Basketball

Nine Former Tigers Set to Showcase Skills in NBA Summer League

By Zack Nagy1 hour ago
USATSI_15072789
Football

Myles Brennan Speaks About Quarterback Competition

By Zack Nagy6 hours ago
USATSI_17997932
Basketball

LSU Women's Basketball 2022-23 SEC Schedule Released

By Zack NagyJul 6, 2022
IMG_0498
Football

Five-Star Wide Receiver Includes LSU in Final Five Schools, Commitment Friday

By Zack NagyJul 6, 2022
IMG_9826
Football

What The Tigers Are Getting In 2024 Linebacker Xavier Atkins

By Zack NagyJul 6, 2022
1DAD918F-3B49-44BA-B23D-92DA9A961FC3
Football

NEWS: LSU Football Lands In-State 2024 Linebacker Xavier Atkins

By Zack NagyJul 5, 2022
USATSI_16219725
Baseball

Crews, Morgan Named to Final 26-Man Team USA Roster

By Zack NagyJul 5, 2022
USATSI_17964302
Football

In-State Prospects On The Tigers Radar, Who To Know

By Zack NagyJul 5, 2022