NEWS: LSU Baseball Adds Recruiting Guru Josh Jordan to Coaching Staff

Jay Johnson has filled his second assistant coaching position, hiring Duke associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Josh Jordan. Jordan will fill the role Dan Fitzgerald held with the Tigers before accepting a head coaching gig at Kansas.

The hiring of Jordan completes the Tigers coaching staff for the 2023 season. Jordan helped lead the Duke program to a historic season in 2021, capturing the programs first ACC Baseball Tournament Championship title in program history, and its first conference title since 1961.

Jordan was named the Assistant Coach of the Year in 2018 for the Blue Devils, developing their roster and becoming the “architect” of the Duke program. Jordan has helped piece the Blue Devils roster, making them a force to be reckoned with in the ACC over the last few years.

An ace recruiter, the duo of Johnson and Jordan will surely be a match made in heaven for the Tigers as the offseason continues. LSU has already made some noise in the portal, landing a number of the top free agents on the market, but adding Jordan into the mix will make the Tigers that much more of a key destination.

Jordan, in the past, has done an excellent job recruiting and developing catchers and outfielders. A players coach, he has done more than just be the recruiting guru.

Prior to his time at Duke, Jordan spent six seasons at Appalachian State as an assistant coach for the Mountaineers. His experience in the college game is second to none, elevating each program he has been a part of, so for Johnson to go in and steal him away from Duke makes this LSU squad that much more lethal.

The Tigers are preparing for the 2022 MLB draft that is inching closer and closer. Hoping to steer their signees to Baton Rouge rather than the professional route, the hiring of Jordan will help LSU’s case that much more.

A three-headed snake of Jay Johnson, Josh Jordan and Wes Johnson leading the pack for the Tigers, this program has a coaching staff that will be incredible on the recruiting trail, but also dominant from a player development perspective.