Skip to main content

News: LSU Baseball Hires Pitching Coach Wes Johnson Away From Minnesota Twins

Johnson able to bring professional environment to Baton Rouge, improve bullpen after shaky end to 2022 season

LSU baseball is hiring Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson to the same role in Baton Rouge, per Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball. Johnson has been with the Twins since 2018 before previous stints with Mississippi State and Arkansas.

It’s quite the hire by head coach Jay Johnson and this program, as the Tigers will be looking to pry a few of their 2022 signees from the MLB Draft. This will certainly help LSU’s case.

Johnson will be replacing Jason Kelly, who recently took over a head coaching position with the University of Washington. Kelly was named the Assistant Coach of the Year during his stint with Washington a few years back, ultimately returning to where he saw incredible success.

“My family and I could not be more excited to be heading back to Seattle,” Kelly said in a statement. “The University of Washington has always been home to us. I would like to give a special thank you to President [Ana Mari] Cauce, Jen Cohen and Kim Durand for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity. I am proud to be a Husky, and can’t wait to get to work. Go Dawgs!”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now, the Tigers get their guy in Wes Johnson. During Johnson’s tenure with the Twins, they twice won the AL Central Division and are on pace to make the postseason yet again in 2022. The Twins also ranked in the top 10 in MLB in team ERA in each of Johnson’s first two seasons in Minnesota.

LSU will look to improve their bullpen in the 2023 season after a number of struggles to close out the 2022 season. Unable to get it going in the SEC tournament and carrying the same issues into the Hattiesburg Regional, the Tigers will benefit significantly from Johnson coming to Baton Rouge and improving an LSU bullpen that has already made a myriad of positive additions. 

LSU Tigers

mainieri post oregon
Baseball

Former LSU Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri Quickly Shuts Down Coaching Return Rumors

By Zack NagyJun 25, 2022
USATSI_18457438
Baseball

What LSU Baseball is Getting in N.C. State Transfer Tommy White

By Zack NagyJun 25, 2022
USATSI_16339752
Baseball

News: LSU Lands Coveted N.C. State Transfer Tommy White Along With Vanderbilt RHP Christian Little

By Zack NagyJun 24, 2022
USATSI_17494652
Basketball

Darius Days and Shareef O'Neal Ink Summer League Contracts

By Zack NagyJun 24, 2022
USATSI_17462594
Recruiting

Kim Mulkey Lands Commitment From No. 1 Player in 2023 Class

By Zack NagyJun 24, 2022
USATSI_18304069
Basketball

LSU's Tari Eason Goes No. 17 Overall to the Houston Rockets in 2022 NBA Draft

By Zack NagyJun 23, 2022
1DAD918F-3B49-44BA-B23D-92DA9A961FC3
Recruiting

News: Tigers Land 2023 Wide Receiver Kyle Parker

By Zack NagyJun 23, 2022
USATSI_17058662
Recruiting

LSU Misses Out on Arch Manning Sweepstakes, Other Quarterback Commitments to Watch

By Zack NagyJun 23, 2022