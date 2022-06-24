News: LSU Lands Coveted N.C. State Transfer Tommy White Along With Vanderbilt RHP Christian Little

Jay Johnson is at it again on the recruiting trail, landing quite the haul Friday afternoon in North Carolina State transfer Tommy White and following that up with Vanderbilt pitcher Christian Little. The transfer portal is becoming Johnson’s best friend, knowing the improvements he needed to make this offseason.

After losing nine players of his own to the portal, Johnson entered this week with something to prove, ultimately pulling off an incredible signing in White.

Tommy “Tanks” batted .362 with 27 home runs and 74 RBI during his freshman campaign at NC State. White set the NCAA freshman home run record with the Wolfpack this past season.

White led all freshmen in home runs, RBIs and slugging percentage in the 2022 year. He also added hits in 45 out of his 55 games, including 26 multi-hit performances and 19 multi-RBI games.

Along with adding one of the most sought-after transfers in White, Coach Johnson rode the momentum into landing Vanderbilt RHP Christian Little.

Little had a 4-4 record in two seasons with the Commodores, tallying a 4.65 ERA, while striking out 95 batters in 81.1 innings on the mound.

Johnson has now added two solid pieces to the pitching rotation this month as Little joins Creighton pitcher Dylan Tebrake, who was a two-time Big East Pitcher of the Year. Along with Tebrake, White and Little will join Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda to the LSU 2022 transfer portal class.

The portal has certainly been both challenging and rewarding for the Tigers to this point, losing nine members of their own, but also adding four as well. Johnson has something to prove this offseason as he looks to bring the Tigers back to the promised land. In a short span, he has already revamped this roster with no sign of slowing down.