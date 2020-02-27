No. 11 LSU Takes Care of Business With 7-1 Midweek Win Over Louisiana Tech

On a night where the cool night air was blowing in, LSU was able to find the holes and take advantage of a sloppy Louisiana Tech performance to win its third straight game 7-1.

It didn't take long for the LSU (6-3) offense to chase Louisiana Tech starting pitcher Greg Martinez out of the game.

Martinez allowed four runs on three hits with two walks in his three recorded outs as the Tigers led 4-0 after two innings and never looked back.

The LSU offense was balanced on Wednesday night as six different players went for hits, including shortstop Collier Cranford, who recorded his first career hit in the third inning. The Tigers were led by first baseman Cade Beloso and left fielder Maurice Hampton, who each blasted a couple of RBI singles a piece for four of the Tigers seven runs.

Hampton's 3-for-3 performance that included a walk saw his batting average improve from .222 to .300 over night.

Leadoff hitter Zack Mathis also had a phenomenal day at the plate, going 3-for-5 with an RBI against the Bulldogs. Mathis has been great since making the full time jump as LSU's leadoff hitter, going 6-for-11 at the plate in his three starts.

What really helped the LSU offense break free early were the five errors the Bulldogs committed on the night and the aggressive nature it showed on the bags. Four times the Tigers reached base off of a Louisiana Tech error and five times the LSU baserunners successfully stole a base.

The LSU pitching staff also had a great midweek outing as coach Paul Mainieri used eight pitchers on the night to complete a four hit, one run outing.

Starter Brandon Kaminer got the night started with two innings of one hit, scoreless baseball that allowed the offense to get an early head start of its own. The only blemish came in the sixth with Eric Walker at pitcher as the junior allowed two hits and a run in his one inning on the mound.

No pitcher after Kaminer went longer than 1.1 innings as Trent Vietemeier, Matthew Beck, Jacob Hasty, Aaron George, Nick Storz and Devin Fontenot all pitched scoreless innings. Of the eight pitchers used, only two walks was thrown with six strikeouts.

The Tigers are now off to Houston for a three game series for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic, where they will take on Texas, Baylor and No. 15 Oklahoma.