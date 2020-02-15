Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 12 LSU Baseball vs Indiana Game Three

Pregame

LSU lineup

1. Cabrera, RF

2. Doughty, DH

3. Mathis, 3B

4. Beloso, 1B

5. Garza, C

6. Toups, LF

7. DiGiacomo, CF

8. Dugas, 2B

9. Hughes, SS

Freshman Wes Toups earns his first start of the season in left field, replacing Drew Bianco. Cade Doughty will bat DH while Gavin Dugas takes over at second base for the finale

This will be the first opportunity to see AJ Labas since the 2018 season. He missed all of last year with a shoulder injury.

Top 1

AJ Labas issues a first batter walk but forces a popout on the next pitch. One away here in the first.

Labas walks one but gets out of the inning unscathed. Tigers up to bat in the first.

Mid 1

Daniel Cabrera pops out but freshman Cade Doughty is able to squeeze one by the middle of the Indiana defense. Tigers with one on and one out.

Zack Mathis grounds into a double play to end the first

Top 2

Labas gets a pitch hurled right back at him but he's able to make the play over at first. Drew some oohs from the crowd.

Three up, three down for Labas and the LSU defense on a couple of groundouts.

Mid 2

Cade Beloso throws together a half swing on the first pitch he sees an grounds out to the pitcher.

Garza stirkes out.

Three up, three down as neither LSU or Indiana have a hit through two innings.

Top 3

Labas forces Indiana into a groundout to start the inning. He's retired six of the seven batters he's faced thus far.

Giovanni DiGiacomo misreads a flyball to centerfield and it turns into a triple. In his defense the wind is blowing something fierce right now.

Labas hits a batter and Indiana has runners on the corners with one away in the third. Sac fly from the Hoosiers scores one run. Nice rundown by DiGiacomo on that play.

Runner on first with two away as LSU trails 1-0.

Labas records his first strikeout of the season to end the inning.

Mid 3

Tigers have gone seven up, seven down on offense to start game three. The bottom of the order played well last game. Let's see if Dugas and Hughes can continue the trend.

Dugas flies out to third base. LSU still without a baserunner three innings in. Two away in the third as Hughes is up at the plate.

Top 4

Labas records his third strikeout of the evening. He's at 50 pitches so far and is looking very steady despite the one run.

Strikeout No. 4 for Labas who's holding down the fort while LSU tries to find some offense. Top of the order due up for the Tigers after this final out.

1-2-3 inning for Labas as LSU goes to the bottom of the fourth trailing 1-0.

Mid 4

Cabrera gave one a ride but the wind ultimately keeps the ball in play. Cade Doughty follows up with a groundout.

Zack Mathis also flies out. Still nothing working on offense as Tigers are still without a baserunner this evening.

Top 5

Cade Beloso gets a ricocheted ball off of AJ Labas' leg and tags the runner out on the way to first. Umpire missed the call over at first but Mainieri challenged it.

Houston gets the Hoosiers second hit off of Labas for a one out single to right field. The way this one is going for the Tiger offense, it would be big if Indiana didn't get a run here.

Back-to-back hits off of Labas will end his evening. Chase Costello will enter the game with one out and runners on the corners.

Sac fly from Indiana brings in a run from third and the Tigers now trail 2-0. Two away here in the fifth.

Make that 3-0, Indiana as a double in the gap extends the Hoosier lead. Labas night ends allowing three runs on three hits and four strikeouts.

Jaden Hill heads to the bullpen as LSU is finally out of the fifth after a groundout back to Costello. Tigers trail 3-0 with Beloso up at the plate.

Mid 5

Cade Beloso goes oppo for the Tigers first hit of the game. No outs and a runner on first for LSU.