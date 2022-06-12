Skip to main content
Tigers land Creighton Ace Dylan Tebrake via Transfer Portal

The two-time Big East Pitcher of the Year is heading to Baton Rouge as a graduate transfer, giving significant experience on mound

Jay Johnson and the Tigers baseball staff are already hitting the transfer portal with force after their season came to an end just a week ago. For this group, it’s clear the pitching rotation struggled for most of the year, which Johnson is already looking to improve on after landing Creighton RHP Dylan Tebrake.

Tebrake announced via Twitter Saturday that he is heading to Baton Rouge as a graduate transfer, giving LSU much needed experience on the mound. At Creighton, the two-time Big East Pitcher of the Year put together a strong 2022 season, finishing with an 8-2 record while adding 115 strikeouts, 73 hits, 33 walks and a 2.81 ERA in 93 innings pitched in 17 appearances this season.

In his career at Creighton, Tebrake has thrown 222 innings over 49 appearances with a 2.84 ERA and 230 strikeouts. Allowing just 14 home runs in his career, LSU is bringing in an ace with significant experience at the collegiate level.

Tebrake is the first major addition to the Tigers roster in what will be a huge offseason for Jay Johnson and his staff. Though LSU is bringing in the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, it’ll be imperative the Tigers go out and get experienced players to compete in a rigorous SEC.

With a number of the players in LSU’s 2022 class having their names in the MLB Draft, Johnson will have to do some work to get them to Baton Rouge. As NIL becomes more of a reality in college athletics, players may feel they could benefit more from three to four years at a university rather than the MLB minor league system.

Tebrake is the first major domino to fall for the Tigers baseball program this offseason. With a number of other top aces on their radar, Johnson is set to improve this roster significantly over the next few months. 

