Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 12 LSU Baseball vs Eastern Kentucky Game Two

Pregame

Landon Marceaux will be back on the mound after going four innings and allowing three earned runs in his first start of the season.

LSU lineup notes:

Mitchell Sanford gets the start at left field. Collier Cranford will start at shortstop. DiGiacomo back in centerfield for Hampton. Also Alex Milazzo will catch and bat in the four hole

Lineup:

Mathis 3B

Doughty 2B

Cabrera RF

Milazzo C

Beloso 1B

Garza DH

DiGiacomo CF

Sanford LF

Cranford SS

Cranford earns his first start at shortstop after battling with Hughes for most of the fall and spring. It'll be interesting if he can bring a spark to the order that LSU desperately needs.

Facing a right handed pitcher, Mainieri elects to start five left handed batters including the freshman Sanford, who replaces Wes Toups in the outfield.

With Jaden Hill already used for this weekend, expect Devin Fontenot, Nick Storz and Trent Vietmeier to maybe get some relief innings in.

About 10 minutes from first pitch. Make sure to follow along.

Top 1



Cade Doughty can't bring in an easy grounder and Eastern Kentucky plates its first baserunner off an error.

Zack Mathis makes a nice play at third for the game's first out but the runner advances to second base.

Doughty redeems himself a bit with the second out of the inning on a slow roller. Two away here in the first with a runner on third.

Marceaux with an inning ending strikeout. Tigers now up to bat

Mid 1

Leadoff double for Zack Mathis gets a loud applause from the Alex Box faithful.

Cade Doughty falls victim to a groundout. Tigers with a runner on second and one out here in the first.

There's a Daniel Cabrera homerun. Tigers had scored 2 runs in their last two games. They have two in the first inning here today.

Beloso strikes out on three pitches but LSU does damage in the first, lead Eastern Kentucky 2-0

Top 2