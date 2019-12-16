LSUMaven
LSU Baseball Ranked No. 11 in Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll

Glen West

LSU baseball was ranked No. 11 in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Preseason Polls, the site announced Monday.

Other SEC schools to be ranked in the top-25 were Vanderbilt (No. 2), Mississippi State (No. 6), Georgia (No. 7), Auburn (No. 8), Arkansas (No. 9), Florida (No. 14) and Texas A&M (No. 21). 


A link to the full rankings can be found here.

The Tigers enter 2020 coming off a Super Regional loss in Baton Rouge to Florida State but return the majority of their pitching staff. Sophomore Cole Henry and Landon Marceaux will likely lead the weekend charge and the team is hoping Jaden Hill can stay healthy in 2020 to potentially round out the weekend rotation. Senior Eric Walker will also have a plethora of opportunity now that he's two years removed from Tommy John surgery and fully healthy.

Shortstop, right field and center field will need to be replaced as Josh Smith, Zach Watson and Antoine Duplantis are all off to the pros. Shortstop could go to junior Hal Hughes or freshman Cade Doughty, who's the prized recruit of the class. In the outfield, alongside Daniel Cabrera, sophomore Giovanni DiGiacomo will likely get his first full season in center field while right field could go to freshman Maurice Hampton. 

The Tigers still have a ways to go before they can even take the practice field until January with opening weekend close to follow as the team hosts Indiana for a three game series starting Feb. 14.

