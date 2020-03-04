LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

No. 22 LSU Offense Finds a Pulse in 6-3 Midweek Win Over Southeastern

Glen West

After going 12 straight innings without recording a single run, it was a breath of fresh air to see LSU ride a hot start at the plate in Tuesday's midweek outing against Southeastern to pull out a 6-3 win over the Lions. 

One of the area's LSU addressed with its batters during Monday's practice was hitting towards the opposite side of the field in an attempt to get more balls in play. The Tigers preached what they practiced early as the Tigers strung together six hits in the first three innings of play.

Striking out had also become a glaring issue with this team, reaching it's peak this weekend, when LSU batters struck out a total of 34 times. The Tigers were much more disciplined at the plate, striking out just five times as LSU put up runs in each of the first three innings to jump out to a 5-1 lead.

Tuesday was also a time for many guys to break out of recent slumps. Catcher Saul Garza, first baseman Cade Beloso and shortstop Collier Cranford all picked up hits in the win. Right fielder Daniel Cabrera and second baseman Cade Doughty each recorded two hits on the night with the freshman blasting his second homerun over the left field bleachers in the third. 

It was perhaps Doughty's best game of his young career as he's gone 5-of-13 at the plate over his last four outings.

 

Much like most midweek pitching outings, the starting pitcher is just the first of many used. On Tuesday, left handed pitcher Brandon Kaminer cruised through two innings before finding trouble in the third.

Kaminer allowed one run to come across in the inning but was able to get out of a bases loaded jam by striking out the final batter of the inning. LSU dipped into the bullpen after the third inning, using six arms with a lead firmly in hand.

Southeastern wouldn't go quietly as the Lions put up runs in the sixth and seventh innings against Trent Vietmeier and Chase Costello to cut a 6-1 LSU lead to 6-3. Mainieri ultimately elected to go with veteran Devin Fontenot for the final two innings and despite needing 46 pitches to get the final six outs, Fontenot was able to do his job.

The Tigers are back in action on Wednesday with a 6:30 p.m. date with Grambling.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview: LSU Basketball Hoping Recent Defensive Improvements Are a Trend, Not an Outlier Against Arkansas

Tigers go into final week of regular season with plenty to prove

Glen West

Projecting LSU Football's 2020 Spring Game Starting Lineup: The Offense

Tigers set to start practice on Saturday

Glen West

LSU Football Moving Joseph Evans to Center, Coach Ed Orgeron Talks Spring Practice

Multiple players already asserting themselves as leaders on the field

Glen West

LSU Basketball in a "Much Better Place" As Regular Season Winds Down

Tigers can see light at the end of the tunnel as postseason play approaches

Glen West

by

Lakegirl

Three Observations from No. 22 LSU Baseball’s Houston Road Trip

Tigers pitching staff remains elite, offense still a work in progress

Glen West

LSU Basketball Picks Up First Commitment of 2021 Class in Four-Star Big Man Jerrell Colbert

Tigers have the early No. 1 class in the SEC for 2021 season

Glen West

LSU Baseball Takes a Tumble in Recent Polls After Disappointing End to Weekend in Houston

Tigers drop to No. 21 in D1 Baseball top-25, No. 20 in Baseball America

Glen West

LSU Prospects Solidify, Improve Draft Stock at 2020 Combine

Edwards-Helaire, Jefferson highlight biggest risers after combine

Harrison Valentine

AJ Labas' Career Performance Ruined as No. 11 LSU Offense No Hit in 1-0 Loss to No. 22 Oklahoma

Oklahoma pitcher Dane Acker strikes out 11 LSU batters in no-hit performance

Glen West

Report: LSU Basketball Adds Four-Star Guard Eric Gaines to its 2020 Recruiting Class

Tigers now have seven players committed or signed to the 2020 class

Glen West