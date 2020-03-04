No. 22 LSU Offense Finds a Pulse in 6-3 Midweek Win Over Southeastern

After going 12 straight innings without recording a single run, it was a breath of fresh air to see LSU ride a hot start at the plate in Tuesday's midweek outing against Southeastern to pull out a 6-3 win over the Lions.

One of the area's LSU addressed with its batters during Monday's practice was hitting towards the opposite side of the field in an attempt to get more balls in play. The Tigers preached what they practiced early as the Tigers strung together six hits in the first three innings of play.

Striking out had also become a glaring issue with this team, reaching it's peak this weekend, when LSU batters struck out a total of 34 times. The Tigers were much more disciplined at the plate, striking out just five times as LSU put up runs in each of the first three innings to jump out to a 5-1 lead.

Tuesday was also a time for many guys to break out of recent slumps. Catcher Saul Garza, first baseman Cade Beloso and shortstop Collier Cranford all picked up hits in the win. Right fielder Daniel Cabrera and second baseman Cade Doughty each recorded two hits on the night with the freshman blasting his second homerun over the left field bleachers in the third.

It was perhaps Doughty's best game of his young career as he's gone 5-of-13 at the plate over his last four outings.

Much like most midweek pitching outings, the starting pitcher is just the first of many used. On Tuesday, left handed pitcher Brandon Kaminer cruised through two innings before finding trouble in the third.

Kaminer allowed one run to come across in the inning but was able to get out of a bases loaded jam by striking out the final batter of the inning. LSU dipped into the bullpen after the third inning, using six arms with a lead firmly in hand.

Southeastern wouldn't go quietly as the Lions put up runs in the sixth and seventh innings against Trent Vietmeier and Chase Costello to cut a 6-1 LSU lead to 6-3. Mainieri ultimately elected to go with veteran Devin Fontenot for the final two innings and despite needing 46 pitches to get the final six outs, Fontenot was able to do his job.

The Tigers are back in action on Wednesday with a 6:30 p.m. date with Grambling.