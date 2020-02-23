LSUCountry
Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 12 LSU Baseball vs Eastern Kentucky

Glen West

Pregame

LSU lineup:

Mathis 3B 

Milazzo C 

Cabrera RF 

Garza DH 

Beloso 1B 

Dugas 2B 

Hampton Jr. CF 

Bianco LF 

Cranford SS

Drew Bianco back in left field after not starting in either of the previous two games. Hampton draws the start in centerfield.

It's also the first time Cade Doughty is not in the lineup as Gavin Dugas takes over at second base.

Alex Milazzo continues to impress Mainieri and the coaching staff and will bat in the two hole for the Tigers today. 

"Milazzo is a game changer behind the plate,” Mainieri said Saturday. “He stops the other team’s running game, picks a guy off second base, gets a pitcher out of a jam. He’s just outstanding. He’s a real asset for our team, no doubt.”

Recaps of games one and two:

Game One

Game Two

AJ Labas will be back on the mound this afternoon after allowing three runs in 4.1 innings pitched in his debut last week.

There is a curfew on today's game to accommodate Eastern Kentucky's travel schedule. No inning can start after 2:30 p.m.

Top 1

AJ Labas and the LSU defense takes the field and baseball is imminent. 

Baseball

by

Bostonfan1967