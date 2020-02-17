LSU Baseball Sees Little Movement in Rankings After Series Win Over Indiana

After taking two out of three from Indiana over opening weekend, LSU baseball held firm at the No. 11 spot in the D1 Baseball top-25.

Other SEC teams that were ranked in the top-25 were Florida (No. 2), Vanderbilt (No. 4), Georgia (No. 5), Arkansas (No. 7), Auburn (No. 8), Mississippi State (No. 10), Ole Miss (No. 17) and Texas A & M (No. 20.). The biggest risers in the SEC were the Rebels, who took two out of three from Louisville, the preseason No. 1 team in the country.

LSU beat Indiana 8-1 on opening night and followed that performance up with a 7-4 game two victory before ultimately going cold with the bats in a 7-2 game three loss. Coach Paul Mainieri said after the series he learned a lot about who can help this team moving forward.

"I feel like we just lost a little bit of our edge after winning those first two games," coach Paul Mainieri said. "We pitched 15 different guys this weekend and this is how you find out who you can count on. Our position players did a lot of good things this weekend and for me this loss just means we're not going to go 56-0."

The Tigers have one of the busiest schedules of the season this week with five games in seven days. LSU has midweek games against Southern and Nicholls before a three game home series with Eastern Kentucky.

LSU saw a slight rise in the Baseball America Poll, jumping from No. 14 to No. 13 after the series win over the Hoosiers while it stayed at No. 20 in the Perfect Game top-25.