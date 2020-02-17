LSUCountry
LSU Baseball to Mix Up the Lineup for Midweek Outings with Southern, Nicholls

Glen West

LSU is fresh off of a 2-1 opening weekend series win over Indiana and despite the solid performance as a whole from his team, coach Paul Mainieri isn't afraid to tinker with his lineup combinations this early in the season. 

On Monday Mainieri revealed a plan that will completely reshape the infield and outfield after receiving some underwhelming performances over the weekend. 

LSU will start freshman Maurice Hampton in centerfield for both midweek games Mainieri said, giving Hampton his first opportunity with major playing time. Hampton appeared in all three games against Indiana but only received one at-bat, flying out to first base on Saturday evening.

LSU also plans to move freshman Cade Doughty over to third base, slide Zack Mathis to shortstop and start Gavin Dugas at second base.

"It's not a for sure permanent move, we're going to see how it looks," Mainieri said. "We're still we're a little bit in the experimental phase here, and we'll see how it goes."

Freshman catcher Alex Milazzo will also earn the start at catcher against Southern after a very promising weekend. Saul Garza will move back to catcher on Wednesday and will DH on Tuesday.

On the mound, LSU will start junior right handed pitcher Brandon Kaminer on Tuesday against Southern and senior Eric Walker on Wednesday at Nicholls. Kaminer was the first arm used off the LSU bench Friday night and pitched well in his debut performance.

Mainieri also said junior Ma'Khail Hilliard will be available out of the bullpen after suffering some slight arm soreness last week that held him out of the weekend series.

"He had a little bit of a tight forearm, he told me he thought he did a little too much with the weighted ball earlier in the week so it took several days for the athletic trainer to work the soreness out," Mainieri said. "He threw a bullpen yesterday and he felt good."

Mainieri doesn't see Kaminer going more than three or four innings Tuesday night so Hilliard will have an opportunity to establish himself being one of the fresher arms out of the bullpen.

First pitch between LSU and Southern is expected for 5 p.m. and will be available to watch on SECN+.



