No. 11 LSU Baseball Announces Schedule Change for Opening Weekend Series with Indiana

Glen West

Due to inclement weather expected on Sunday, LSU baseball announced it will play a doubleheader with Indiana on Saturday to finish the series. There will be no game played on Sunday.

Both games will last nine innings per the announcement with game two starting at 1 p.m. CT and game three to follow 60 minutes after the completion of game two. 

The announcement also says that the stands will not be cleared in between games two and three and that fans can use their game two tickets for game three. However, seating priority does go to the game three ticket holder if there were to be a conflict. 

LSU will start the season Friday night with Cole Henry on the mound. Coach Paul Mainieri elected to go with an offensive heavy starting lineup against a starting left-handed pitcher, putting Daniel Cabrera in centerfield and Gavin Dugas in right field for matchup purposes.

Mainieri talked about the challenges Indiana poses this weekend ahead of Friday night's first game.

"Make no mistake about it, we're playing a great team this weekend, an SEC caliber team," Mainieri said. "Michigan played in the finals of the World Series last year and Indiana went into Ann Arbor and beat them two out of three. They've got enough guys back from last year's team, and they've restocked with some really good players that I know about. So we've got our hands full this weekend, and it's going to be a great series."

If you can't make it out to the Box this weekend, here's how you can follow along on TV and radio.

TV: SECN+

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge), WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

