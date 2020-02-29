Cole Henry, Jaden Hill Combine for 16 Strikeouts in 4-3 LSU Win Over Unbeaten Texas

The LSU baseball team came into Friday night's matchup with Texas with a win streak on the line. After a 45-38 win in football over the Longhorns and a 69-67 win from the basketball team a month ago, baseball wanted to complete the trifecta.

LSU pitchers Cole Henry and Jaden Hill put on a show in game one of the Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic as the dynamic duo combined for 16 strikeouts in a 4-3 win over previously unbeaten Texas.

The Tigers (7-3) ace Henry shrugged off a rocky third inning to pitch a solid overall game against the unbeaten Longhorns on Friday night. Henry struck out 10 batters on the night and surrendered just two earned runs in six innings of work.

His only blemish came in that third inning where the Longhorns scraped together two runs on two hits. The true testament of a starting pitcher is how you rebound and Henry left two runners on base in the inning. Henry allowed the first two batters to reach base in the fourth inning as well but was able to get out of the threat by retiring three straight batters after a third run came across.

After the rough third inning and start to the fourth inning, Henry retired nine straight batters starting in the fourth inning to keep the 3-2 Longhorn lead within striking distance for the LSU offense. It was a good thing Henry was able to regain control as the Tigers offense struggled to find its footing for a few innings after a two run second inning.

LSU would plate just one runner from the third through the fifth innings but in baseball, one swing of the bat can change everything. In the sixth inning, centerfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo was able to reach on a fielding error and two batters later, junior Daniel Cabrera delivered the swing of the night.

Cabrera put a fastball in the right field bleachers to give the Tigers the go ahead runs, one of three hits he recorded on the evening. LSU did a solid job of getting batters on base but just couldn't find ways capitalize when it occurred.

The Tigers put five of their eight leadoff batters on but would end up leaving six on base throughout the night. Outside of Cabrera's three hit night, freshmen catcher Alex Milazzo and second baseman Cade Doughty added two hits a piece at the bottom of the lineup.

Henry was relieved in the seventh inning for sophomore Jaden Hill and would put together a stellar three innings on the mound. Hill retired eight of the nine batters he faced, striking out six of them. It was as dominant a relief performance you could ask for and on a night where runs were hard to come by, a much needed performance.

LSU is back in action Saturday afternoon where it will take on Baylor at 3 p.m. looking for it's fifth straight win.