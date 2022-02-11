Versatility to Play Huge Role in LSU Baseball’s Plans for 2022 Season

Versatility is a word not usually synonymous with baseball. Usually players find their niche at an early age and it helps carry them through their careers but LSU coach Jay Johnson views this team as one with a lot of flexibility on the mound and in the field.

It's made for a competitive, albeit different kind of offseason for most of the players on this 2022 team as they've not only adjusted their approach on the mound or at the plate, but also in the sheer number of positions and roles they could be playing. Johnson sees a blend of athleticism, speed and skill on this roster that's very unique.

As a result, the depth of this roster has allowed him to be more aggressive in who he plays where on a given day, allowing for the Tigers to approach a team more based on matchups than anything else. There are four players Johnson feels will be everyday locks for the Tigers come the start of the season, Dylan Crews, Tre Morgan, Jacob Berry and Cade Doughty.

"I look at it globally because we have some guys with position versatility so a lot of things are gonna factor into it," Johnson said. "The rest of it is going to be left up to matchups, who's hot, the pitcher we're facing, offense, defense, runs scored. We certainly know we have more capable guys than four, I just am looking who will separate us on that particular day."

Gavin Dugas, Brayden Jobert, Jordan Thompson, Giovanni DiGiacomo and Alex Milazzo behind the plate are just a few of the players Johnson would call out by name who would be in that mix of players based on matchups who could switch in and out. The one point Johnson wants to get across is just the sheer versatility of this team.

There are situations where Johnson would feel comfortable playing Morgan, Berry or even Doughty in the outfield and Dugas in the infield which would lead to even more lineup craziness. The bottom line is don't expect LSU to pigeonhole itself into one or two lineups. Everything will be matchup based for who the team is facing on that particular day.

"There's just so many guys I think can make a contribution it's just our job to figure out how to put them in a spot to be successful," Johnson said. "I think it's the hope of a coach that you've recruited so well you have versatility. That can go a long ways in utilizing everybody's strengths. You can mix and match on a given day."

Doughty is entering year three with the program and has always known what his role and position would look like heading into the season. Entering 2022 there are so many possibilities Johnson and the staff are still sifting through that it's keeping everyone on their toes.

Playing mostly second and third base during his career, there are a multitude of positions the now junior infielder has adjusted to but says the uncertainty around who's playing where brings out the best competition in the team.

"It's awesome being able to put guys in different places to get the best out of everybody but it is a little different," Doughty said. "The competitiveness in practice has been great, I think it's helping everybody trying to get better. We're going out there every day trying to earn a spot. Even though we might be in that lineup, we're gonna act like we're not to get the best out of everybody."

The same can be said for the pitching staff as Johnson and pitching coach Jason Kelly have narrowed down a list of candidates they're working to go 75-90 pitches in a game as starters. But what we've heard from the start about this staff is that it will be handled very much like a modern MLB team, where six or even seven pitchers could be used in a game to keep opposing offenses adjusting to new arms.

Sophomore Will Hellmers figures to be a key piece to this rotation and is someone who very quickly earned the trust of Johnson and Kelly. Hellmers says that there are multiple pitchers preparing for multiple roles within this staff and the key is to "just be ready for everything."

"It's different and there might not be a Friday, Saturday, Sunday guy which is completely different but I'm interested to see how it goes," Hellmers said. "Use six or seven pitchers in a game, bring back two the next day, who knows what's gonna happen? Just be ready for everything. Start, close, middle relief, whatever it may be and a lot of guys have been in different spots in the fall so I think it's really good. It's wide open."

It's going to be a chaotic handful of weeks to start the season as Johnson and the staff roll out a number of different lineup and pitching combinations. But this is a situation the players have been preparing all offseason for and starting Feb. 18 the dedicated Tigers' fan base will be able to see what's in store.