Tennessee Coach Tony Vitello Asked About Interest in LSU Baseball Job

Vitello says he's not had contact with LSU administration, deflects on question about being Tennessee coach in 2022

Tennessee went 0-2 in Omaha in the team's first trip to the College World Series since the 2005 season. Immediately all eyes turned to head coch Tony Vitello and his future with the program he's built the last four years.

Vitello is without question one of the young up and coming coaches in the sport and with the LSU baseball job available for the first time in 15 years, his name has been linked as one of the candidates. Following the Volunteers loss to Texas on Tuesday, Vitello was asked about any contact he's had with the LSU administration.

"No I’ve not, had zero," Vitello said.

When further pressed about potentially being back in Knoxville next season, Vitello did deflect a bit in his answer to the current Tennessee team and wanting to be there for them at this time now that its season is over. Vitello is one of the most saught after coaches in the country so there's no surprise that his name has been linked to the Tigers.

He's one of three candidates, including Vanderbilt's Tim Corbin and Arizona's Jay Johnson, who LSU is considering for the most prestigious coaching job in all of college baseball. The resources, stadium and fanbase is arguably among the best in all categories, making the job one of the most attractive.

Scott Woodward has proven over his short time in Baton Rouge as athletic director he's not afraid to spend on top notch coaches, regardless of their situation. Vitello is among the lowest paid head coaches in the SEC, even after earning a raise following an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2019.

That doesn't mean Tennessee won't do everything it can to try and keep Vitello. The athletic administration has made it a point that it's willing to spend to keep Vitello on board, with one report suggesting Tennessee is prepared to make Vitello the highest paid coach in college baseball.

Any resources that Tennessee has surely LSU can match but it comes down to just how badly the Tigers could potentially want Vitello as the next baseball coach. It'll become clear over the next few days whether LSU is serious about Vitello or if he elects to stay in Knoxville for the long term.