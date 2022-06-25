What LSU Baseball is Getting in N.C. State Transfer Tommy White

The one-two punch of Dylan Crews and Tommy White has the chance to be special in Baton Rouge

It’s no secret the Tigers acquired one of the nation’s top transfers in North Carolina State's Tommy White, but pairing him with the hard-hitters this LSU squad already attains is what will make this group so special.

Dylan Crews, the SEC Co-Player of the Year, returns next season for what will likely be his final year in Baton Rouge. Pairing Crews and White instantly becomes one of the best one-two punches in all of college baseball.

White, the 2022 ACC Freshman of the Year, broke the NCAA’s 32-year-old freshman home run record and set N.C. State’s single-season home run record with a jaw-dropping 27 during his lone season with the Wolfpack. Quite the debut year.

Crews finished the 2022 year batting .349 with 11 doubles, four triples, 22 homers, 72 RBI and 73 runs. Tommy “Tanks” batted .362 with 27 home runs and 74 RBI during his freshman campaign at N.C. State.

It provides head coach Jay Johnson with a dynamic duo that is sure to get the Tigers over the hump. LSU struggled to get things going at the plate to close the 2022 season and carried over into postseason play minus a few late-game heroics in the Hattiesburg Regional.

Another key piece will be White’s defensive ability. Though being mainly a designated hitter, White can also dip into the field and make a few plays of his own.

The Tigers will also return Tre Morgan, who has proven to be a wizard in the field already, making the two of them a solid duo of their own. Morgan took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the White signing after the Tigers had also landed Vanderbilt RHP Christian Little earlier Friday.

Johnson has already shown this offseason he has come out with something to prove. Still the best recruiter in all of college baseball, he is using the transfer portal to his advantage to assemble something special in Baton Rouge.