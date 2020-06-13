Where Does LSU Baseball's Roster Stand After 2020 MLB Draft?

LSU coach Paul Mainieri wanted to wait until the dust settled on the 2020 MLB Draft before making any assumptions about his roster next season. With four LSU players and commits selected in totality during the two day, five-round shortened draft, the Tigers are now starting to see the roster take form.

Catcher commit Drew Romo, pitcher Cole Henry, outfielder Daniel Cabrera and pitcher commit Beck Way were all drafted, with Romo being the only first-round selection of the group. Since Thursday's conclusion of the draft various players have made their intentions known, while others are still on the fence.

For Romo, the first-round selection of the Colorado Rockies is still mulling his decision on whether to come to Baton Rouge. With a $2.1 million pick value, Romo said in a conference call with local media he'd be discussing his future with the organization in the days to come.

“I’ve been committed to LSU for a few years now,” Romo said. “They’re the best program in the country — greatest coaches in the country, it’s the greatest program, best fan base. It is a hard option to turn down, but I’m very thankful for everything they’ve done for me. All the coaches have been very kind towards me, and they’ve been great.”

The next two draftees were Henry and Cabrera, both taken early in the second round on Thursday. Henry went to the Washington Nationals with 55th pick while his teammate Cabrera went off the board seven picks later No. 62 overall by the Detroit Tigers.





While Cabrera was always expected to sign professionally with the exception of an unprecedented drop in the draft, there was a little more optimism for Henry, who'd still have three years of eligibility if he had decided to return to the Tigers program.

In a press conference after the pick was handed down, Henry confirmed that his intentions would be to sign with the Nationals.

"It’s been a whirlwind of emotion right now but I think my plan is to sign," Henry said. "Hearing my name called was just an unreal moment. Kind of indescribable."



Henry's pick slot value is around $1.3 million while Cabrera's pick is in the $1.1 million range.





“LSU is the best place ever,” Cabrera said to local media on Friday. “If I could talk to every high school kid, I’d tell them all to go to LSU. The friendships, the relationships you make, everything about LSU is first class. It doesn’t get any better than LSU.”

Way has still yet to give a formal decision after being drafted by the New York Yankees in the fourth round at No. 129 overall. The LSU commit who spent last year at Northwest Community College throws anywhere from 95-97 mph on his fastball and will have an interesting decision ahead of him.

Many LSU players from the 2020 team as well as recruits that went undrafted have also started to make their decisions known. Pitcher Devin Fontenot posted Thursday evening that he'd be returning to school.





Highly touted commits like Barbe outfielder Brody Drost and shortstop Jordan Thompson were potential draft picks as well but weren't selected in the draft.





They will both be arriving in the fall to start their college careers.

With the NCAA recently making the decision to lift the restrictions on roster size this season, LSU has to feel good about the team it will be bringing in. There is sure to be plenty of competition and lots of tough calls Mainieri will need to make.

(Story will be updated as more is learned about the 2020 LSU baseball roster)