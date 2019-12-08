LSU Basketball Wins Fourth Straight With Commanding 109-59 Victory over Northwestern State

It was smooth sailing from the opening tip for the LSU basketball team on Sunday as the Tigers controlled every facet of the game en route to a 109-59 win over Northwestern State, the first 100-point game of the season. The 109 points were the most in the Will Wade era and the first time the team has score 100+ since December of the 2017-18 season.

Northwestern State hung around in the first half as the two teams went back and forth for the opening 10 minutes of the game. A 14-2 run starting at the 10:43 mark would help the Tigers grab control.

From that point on, LSU would only continue to pile on to its lead, forcing turnovers in five straight Northwestern State possessions and converting them into 16 points off turnovers. The lead would build to as many as 26 in the first half with Darius Days and Javonte Smart teaming up for 23 of the Tigers 52 points.

“I thought we did some good things. I was pleased that Emmitt (Williams) was six-of-six from the field. He had another double-double. I was really happy with (Trendon) Watford’s free throws,” Wade said. “You’re looking for stuff that can translate to other games. I thought our diamond press looked better maybe than it had in some earlier games. We have a lot tougher competition coming up.”

Smart would finish with 17 points and three assists with no turnovers while Days would pour in 16 point of his own. Over the last three games now, Smart has really settled into that point guard role with 20 assists to three turnovers over that span.

“I thought Javonte (Smart) played great, 17 points with three assists and no turnovers,” Wade said. “Javonte has been coming in and working on his shot and working hard. I think he’s certainly paid it off and I was really happy to see him play well.”

Aside from the 21 turnovers LSU forced on the evening, the Tigers also dominated the glass, outrebounding Northwestern State 47 to 25 including a season-high 18 offensive rebounds. The 11 first half offensive rebounds led to 14 second chance points alone as LSU went into the break with a 52-32 lead.

The second half lead would grow to as many as 47 as LSU played to its strength with the inside-out game, 52 points in the paint, 30 in the second half alone. A breath of fresh air was also watching the Tigers connect on 10-of-26 three pointers after going a combined 10-of-41 from beyond the arc in the two games previous.

LSU saw seven players reach double figures with Emmitt Williams posting 16 points on a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and 10 rebounds.

“It gives everybody confidence, even the bench guys,” Smart said. “When they get in, they’re able to make shots and everyone is capable of scoring.”

The Tigers will have 10 days until their next outing on Dec. 18 against East Tennessee State, a game the team is hoping for a much anticipated return for senior guard Marlon Taylor.